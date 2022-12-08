ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

New London Notes: Town turns to WhoLondon as holidays approach

By Ellen Simmons
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 5 days ago
Greetings from WhoLondon.

The village tree was lit Saturday night, accompanied with visits from Santa and Olaf, as well as hot chocolate and Christmas tree cakes provided by the New London Community Club and Miller’s Market.

The highlight of the season, Hometown Holidays, is Saturday (Dec. 10) downtown and in the Recreation Park.

Activities begin with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at the fire station, followed by the Christmas parade at 9. Christmas train rides, an Alpine tubing slide and crafts at Circle P Creations will continue through the day, as well as visits from characters such as the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Santa and more.

At 2 p.m., East Main the Friends of the Library will have a book sale, 4-Hers will provide face paintings and kids will find a balloon artist. The Secret Santa Craft Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hileman Building at the Recreation Park, and a free bus will shuttle between downtown and the park.

Sunday activities will include Breakfast with Santa in the Hileman Building from 8 to 11 a.m., a Christmas craft workshop at 1 p.m. at Circle P and a live Nativity across from the Post Office from noon to 3 p.m. The New London school band and choir will entertain with “A Wildcat Christmas” 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 in the varsity gym.

Visit the library during the holidays to make a donation to the Friends of the Library and put your name on an ornament for the tree.

Everyone from LifeWise thanks all the donors who are helping support this program. An anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $100,000 of contributions made by Dec. 31.

For more information or to make a donation, go to https://www.lifewiseacademy.org/live/3904772/new-london-local. Donations can also be mailed to LifeWise Academy NL, 602 Cook Road, New London, OH, 44851

