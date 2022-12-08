ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
COLUMBUS, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident

Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
FREMONT, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Slick conditions contribute to area accidents

Slick conditions on area roadways, due to freezing rain and fog, contributed to accidents in the Albion area last Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. On Thursday, Dec. 8, two pickups collided at the intersection of 210th Street and 270th Aveue. The vehicles were estimated as total losses, and one of the drivers was transported by Albion Rescue for treatment of injuries.
ALBION, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman

A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants, meth charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk woman for warrants as well as meth charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Dec. 9, around 1:13 p.m. they were called to a residence in the area of 11th St. and Phillip Ave. on a complaint of a female squatting (occupying without owning or renting) in the residence and was refusing to leave.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%. Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19...
FREMONT, NE
Sioux City Journal

Emerson man pleads not guilty of putting camera in restroom

DAKOTA CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful...
EMERSON, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces charges from Monday incident

Fremont police responded at 4:09 p.m. Monday to the area of Eighth and North Park Street — just north of the police station — for a disturbance. Contact was made with Zachary C. Mosel, 30. He was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest fourth offense.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

Fremont police arrested a man Sunday as the result of a domestic assault investigation. William A. Betts Jr., 40 of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash

WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest man on an active warrant

Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
FREMONT, NE

