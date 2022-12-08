Slick conditions on area roadways, due to freezing rain and fog, contributed to accidents in the Albion area last Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. On Thursday, Dec. 8, two pickups collided at the intersection of 210th Street and 270th Aveue. The vehicles were estimated as total losses, and one of the drivers was transported by Albion Rescue for treatment of injuries.

