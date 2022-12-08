Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
thebestmix1055.com
Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident
Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
albionnewsonline.com
Slick conditions contribute to area accidents
Slick conditions on area roadways, due to freezing rain and fog, contributed to accidents in the Albion area last Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. On Thursday, Dec. 8, two pickups collided at the intersection of 210th Street and 270th Aveue. The vehicles were estimated as total losses, and one of the drivers was transported by Albion Rescue for treatment of injuries.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
News Channel Nebraska
Local organization helping families in need just in time for the holidays
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local foster care organization is helping families in need just in time for the holidays. The Foster Care Closet of Nebraska held a mobile closet at the Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Saturday. Foster kids were allowed to take five outfits of new clothing, a...
norfolkneradio.com
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants, meth charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk woman for warrants as well as meth charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Dec. 9, around 1:13 p.m. they were called to a residence in the area of 11th St. and Phillip Ave. on a complaint of a female squatting (occupying without owning or renting) in the residence and was refusing to leave.
News Channel Nebraska
Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
WOWT
Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%. Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19...
9-year-old cancer survivor is a 'tough chick' with unique wish
A nine-year-old with cancer asked for a playhouse-chicken house from Make-a-Wish Nebraska ahead of the holiday season.
KETV.com
'There is an access issue': Doctors say not enough providers are prescribing medication for opioid use disorder
From 2015 to 2020, overdose deaths from opioids doubled in Nebraska. Medications for Addiction Treatment, also known as MAT, can give those struggling with opioid use disorder a second chance at life. But KETV Investigates discovered access to the three main medications to help get people off opioids is limited...
Sioux City Journal
Emerson man pleads not guilty of putting camera in restroom
DAKOTA CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful...
Sword-wielding home invasion suspect in custody, Madison County Sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking information regarding the suspect of an assault that was wielding a samurai sword.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces charges from Monday incident
Fremont police responded at 4:09 p.m. Monday to the area of Eighth and North Park Street — just north of the police station — for a disturbance. Contact was made with Zachary C. Mosel, 30. He was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest fourth offense.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police arrested a man Sunday as the result of a domestic assault investigation. William A. Betts Jr., 40 of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man on an active warrant
Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
