Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
Two Pedestrians Struck Along Route 13 In Dover
Just after 6:15, Tuesday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 in the area of Webbs Lane for reports of multiple pedestrians struck. First arriving ordered the road closed and confirmed that two patients were injured. One patient has been transported by ground to an area hospital. This will be...
Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway
DOVER, DE – Police in Dover are advising commuters to avoid the area of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane due to a serious motor vehicle crash. According to police, the crash caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway. Lanes are expected to be closed as police continue their investigation at the scene. The crash was reported at around 7:30 pm. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes until the investigation is complete. Local police and the Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on South DuPont Highway (Route 13) The post Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Troopers Identify Second Victim Who Succumbed To Injuries Suffered In Lewes Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the second victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 10, 2022, in the Lewes area as Irma Koch, 104, of Lewes, Delaware. Yesterday police identified the first victim who died in the accident as Carol Greblunas, 73, of Lewes,...
Woman Arrested for Attempting to Steal Game Console
SALISBURY, Md.- A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on assault and theft charges for attempting to steal a video game console on Wednesday. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Deandra Roneiha Pettiford allegedly went to buy a PlayStation 5 that was on sale on Facebook Marketplace. Pettiford arrived at a home on the 800 block of Outten Road to make the transaction.
Troopers Arrest Woman for 5th Offense DUI
Smyrna Woman Charged With Fifth DUI
UPDATED: A Crash West of Lewes Leaves 3 Injured & 2 Dead
UPDATED – 12/13/22 – 12pm – Delaware State Police have identified the second victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 10, 2022, in the Lewes area as 104 year old Irma Koch of Lewes. =============================================================. UPDATED – 12/12/22 – 12pm –...
Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI
MILLSBORO, DE – Police investigating multiple motor vehicle collisions in Millsboro today said the driver of a van involved in both incidents was impaired. According to the Delaware State Police, following a collision investigation in Millsboro, state troopers arrested 53-year-old Steven Shores for assault, DUI, and other traffic-related offenses. According to police, on Friday, at approximately 4:54 p.m., troopers responded to John. J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit-and-run collision. According to the investigation, a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was stopped in the westbound lane of John J. Williams Highway. “A Ford The post Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Dead Four Other Seriously Injured In Lewes Head-On Collision Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. A Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane of travel, which caused the Subaru and collided with the Lexus in a near head-on collision officials said.
Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes
Dover Man Arrested on Active Warrant
FELTON,Del.- A Dover man was taken into custody Saturday after a welfare check in Felton. Just after 7 a.m., Felton Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lott Court in the Hidden Pond Development for a check on the welfare call. They say it was reported there were several 911 hang up calls coming from a home in that area. Police got to the scene and met a man identified as 32 year-old Lewis L. Harrell.
Troopers ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 8, 2022, in the Seaford area as Clifton Shelton, 52, of Seaford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening.
Traffic Advisory: Dover
Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious car collision on Wheel of Fortune Road in the Dover area. DSP have closed the road in the area of Dyke Branch Road, and they are urging motorist to to seek alternative routes to avoid delays. Currently...
Woman Airlifter To Trauma Center Monday Morning After Striking A Tree
Just after 8:00. Monday morning rescue crews responded to the area of Sawmill Road and Morris Road in Townsend for reports of a motor vehicle accident with the driver trapped. Arriving crews confirmed that one patient was trapped and began work to free the female driver. Initial reports from the...
Greenwood Minor Arrested on Drug Charges
FELTON, Del.-A juvenile has been arrested and is facing drug charges among others after a traffic stop in Felton. On December 9th, police say they pulled over a car in the 100 block of West Main Street for a traffic violation. The juvenile driver of Greenwood, had an active traffic capias for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident.
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police confirm man shot by officers was suspect in two murders
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Cambridge Police Department detectives confirmed a man who was shot by officers Friday night on High Street was the suspect wanted for two murders the previous night. Related: Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area According to police, Tramelle Lamar Williams, 22, was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. Williams was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. Police responded to a burglary in progress call on High Street when they encountered Williams. The post Police confirm man shot by officers was suspect in two murders appeared first on Shore News Network.
