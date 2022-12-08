DOVER, DE – Police in Dover are advising commuters to avoid the area of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane due to a serious motor vehicle crash. According to police, the crash caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway. Lanes are expected to be closed as police continue their investigation at the scene. The crash was reported at around 7:30 pm. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes until the investigation is complete. Local police and the Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on South DuPont Highway (Route 13) The post Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.

DOVER, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO