NY’s top first sergeant on leadership: Be humble and care about the people you lead

Tricia Shivers of Canastota graduated in 2003 with an accounting degree from Herkimer County Community College and soon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and the birth of her first child, she left the Air Force and in 2019 joined the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard in Syracuse. She started as the noncommissioned officer in charge of training for an attack squadron.
CANASTOTA, NY
Another messy winter storm could be headed for Upstate NY

Update: Odds of a storm for Upstate New York are rising, but there’s a lot forecasters are still grappling with. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A messy winter storm, with a mixture of rain and snow, is looking more likely for much of Upstate New York at the end of the week.
Central NY man indicted, accused of killing mom by hitting her repeatedly, stabbing her in neck

Van Buren, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man charged with murdering his mother is accused of repeatedly hitting and stabbing her, court documents say. Daniel D. Chilson was indicted Monday by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of his mother, Leora Chilson, 74, according to documents filed by prosecutors in Van Buren Town Court.
VAN BUREN, NY
Syracuse, NY
