Tricia Shivers of Canastota graduated in 2003 with an accounting degree from Herkimer County Community College and soon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and the birth of her first child, she left the Air Force and in 2019 joined the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard in Syracuse. She started as the noncommissioned officer in charge of training for an attack squadron.

CANASTOTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO