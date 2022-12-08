Read full article on original website
Names released in fatal Benton County Crash
Benton County — Monday night, the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the individuals involved in Sunday evening's fatal crash. At 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening, Iowa State Patrol (ISP) was dispatched to a head-on collision on US 30 at 14th Avenue. Tyler J Rosenthal of Cedar...
Man arrested after shooting himself, threatening woman and child in Iowa City parking ramp
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Police have made an arrest following Monday's incident at the Court Street Parking Ramp. 33-year old Carldale D. Hunter, 33, faces the following charges:. Second-degree kidnapping. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Going armed with intent. Domestic abuse while...
Oakland Road open to traffic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Monday the City of Cedar Rapids provided an update on the road construction project on Oakland Road. The City says the contractor has been completing concrete work, erecting signage, backfilling dirt, placing temporary seeding, and doing general cleanup up over the past week. At the...
No working smoke detectors and sprinkler systems in Marengo plant explosion
MARENGO, Iowa — The cause of the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo is still under investigation, but alarming safety concerns have become known. Iowa's News Now spoke with Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray, who said there were no working sprinkler systems or smoke detectors at the time of the explosion, which sent several employees to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (UIHC) with injuries.
Iowa City PD urge caution after armed robbery
Iowa City — Monday afternoon, the Iowa City Police Department (PD) responded to an armed robbery at Oaknoll. At around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Oaknoll on West Benton Street & Oaknoll Court. A description of a person of interest and the circumstances of incident were similar to...
H-Bar to change closing time following agreement with City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A hookah bar in Iowa City will now close four hours earlier each night following a string of shootings and fights the past year. H-Bar was previously open Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced for stabbing death but free to go on time served
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids woman convicted in the stabbing death of her fiancé was formally sentenced in court Tuesday and allowed to leave the courtroom afterwards. Judge Kevin McKeever said Jacqueline Holmes was free to go on time served and had already served the 891...
UI sends out alert related to man with a gun, situation resolved within 45 minutes
A man shot himself following a brief standoff at the Court Street Parking Ramp in Iowa City Monday afternoon. Iowa City Police Department says they went to check on a report of an armed man with a woman and children. A Hawk Alert was sent out by the University of...
No delay in garbage collection in Cedar Rapids during the holiday season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The city of Cedar Rapids says there will be no delays for garbage, recycling, and compost collection around the holidays. That is because Christmas and New Year's holidays are falling on weekends. Collection will be on schedule for the weeks of December...
Eastern Iowa organizations receive South Slope grants
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Monday South Slope Cooperative Communications and Aureon announced that matching charity grants have been awarded to the Amana Fire Department, North Liberty Optimist Club, and Junior. Achievement of Eastern Iowa. The Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegates funds to projects committed to the betterment of local...
Benton CSD holding public information sessions on proposed $48.5M bond referendum
ATKINS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Benton Community School District is proposing a $48.5 million general obligation bond referendum on March 7, 2023, for long-overdue facility improvements. This includes approximately $10 million sales tax revenue to cover the balance. The district is hosting public information sessions on the...
Former UI president Willard "Sandy" Boyd dies at 95
Willard "Sandy" Boyd was the University of Iowa's 15th president. He held the position from 1969 to 1981. After his tenure at UI, he went on to become the president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. During his time at UI, enrollment grew from 8,400 to 25,100.
Luminarias light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights
Coralville — Sunday evening, Coralville's 42nd Annual Aisle of Lights kicked off throughout the city. Residents and businesses were invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks, turn on their holiday lights, and take a self-guided tour of Coralville's glowing streets. Free sand was provided by the Coralville Community Aquatic...
Cedar Rapids schools bond vote likely to be delayed until next fall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids School Board said they will vote next month to delay the $312 million bond measure until September 2023. The vote was originally set to be on the ballot next March but school board President David Tominsky said the board would likely have a resolution to delay the election until September.
Deck the Stalls kicks off at Iowa Equestrian Center
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, Kirkwood Community College (KCC) hosted their holiday-themed event, Deck the Stalls, at the Iowa Equestrian Center. Iowa's News Now spoke with Renee Price, the Iowa Equestrian Center Director, to talk more about Deck the Stall. I think it's a great way to connect with...
Iowa City Human Rights Commission to host "Hot Cocoa and Coffee" event
Iowa City Human Rights Commission members will host a “Hot Cocoa and Coffee” event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Iowa City Public Library, 123 S. Linn Street, in Meeting Room D. Participants will learn more about the Iowa City Human Rights Commission and...
