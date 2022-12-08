ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
ASP heads a Tuesday Brinkley homicide; suspect found and arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police officials said a physical altercation and shooting Tuesday resulted in the death of a Brinkley man. Police responded to the scene of 510-A South Carter Street in Brinkley at around 1:30 a.m. where a man was pronounced dead. 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Dillard...
NLRPD identify deceased individual in suspicious death investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police have released the identity of the deceased woman in Friday's suspicious death. The woman has been identified as 67-year-old Susan Hall of North Little Rock. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 7:42 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the...
Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
Deplorable conditions at Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents of a Little Rock apartment complex say their complaints to management about horrible conditions and needed repairs are not being addressed. The Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments, formerly known as the Spanish Jon's Apartments, has no shortage of issues. Some apartments are abandoned, doors...
New memorial honoring slain officer Kevin Apple revealed by Pea Ridge Police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A memorial was unveiled on Monday honoring the life of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple, our content partner 40/29 News reported. "Not only did I promise his mother that I would never let his memory die but it’s important to me, the officers, and the community to always remember Kevin Apple and the sacrifices he made," said Pea Ridge police chief, Lynn Hahn.
AG Rutledge announced the 2022 Officers of the Year award winners

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday hosted the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards as well as a luncheon at the Benton Event Center. Rutledge announced Fort Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
