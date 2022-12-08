Read full article on original website
Police: Suspicious death investigation opened, Arkansas woman found dead in car
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found in a car, according to a recent press release. According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2300 block of Franklin Street on Friday at approximately 7:42 […]
Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
WATCH: Do you recognize this suspect who stole catalytic converters in North Little Rock?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police are seeking information regarding thefts of catalytic converters from a vehicle. In a tweet, police shared a video of a suspect stealing the catalytic converters. Police said if you recognize the person, please contact Det. Imhoff at (501) 771-7163 with...
ASP heads a Tuesday Brinkley homicide; suspect found and arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police officials said a physical altercation and shooting Tuesday resulted in the death of a Brinkley man. Police responded to the scene of 510-A South Carter Street in Brinkley at around 1:30 a.m. where a man was pronounced dead. 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Dillard...
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Lawrence Landing area
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday they are investigating a shooting that occurred at Lawrence Landing area. The shooting took place around 4:42 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the scene has been secured and they do not believe there is any threat...
Man who hit and killed Sherwood cyclist in 2019 sentenced to 10 years in prison
The man who hit and killed a cyclist in Sherwood three years ago was sentenced to two decades in prison.
NLRPD identify deceased individual in suspicious death investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police have released the identity of the deceased woman in Friday's suspicious death. The woman has been identified as 67-year-old Susan Hall of North Little Rock. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 7:42 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the...
Family wants answers after Greene County inmate dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death, our content partner Region 8 News reported. A wake and vigil were held on Dec.11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to...
Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
Man who pleaded no contest in Sherwood hit and run gets 10 year sentence
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The man who is responsible for hitting a cyclist on Highway 107 in Sherwood in 2019 got sentenced to 10 years on Monday. Cecil Daren Ferrell appeared in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Back in September Ferrell pleaded to no contest to negligent homicide,...
Deplorable conditions at Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents of a Little Rock apartment complex say their complaints to management about horrible conditions and needed repairs are not being addressed. The Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments, formerly known as the Spanish Jon's Apartments, has no shortage of issues. Some apartments are abandoned, doors...
‘I just wish he was here’ Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas honors his life and searches for answers
Loved ones and family members are pleading to the public for information after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in west Little Rock.
Police: 1 person shot on Galloway in Jacksonville
Jacksonville police say they are investigating a shooting incident in the 100 block of Galloway.
Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieve National Certifications
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that several members of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieved National Certification through the American Jail Association. The following designations were conferred upon the successful candidates:. Sergeant Barbara Falasca – CJM. Field Training...
New memorial honoring slain officer Kevin Apple revealed by Pea Ridge Police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A memorial was unveiled on Monday honoring the life of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple, our content partner 40/29 News reported. "Not only did I promise his mother that I would never let his memory die but it’s important to me, the officers, and the community to always remember Kevin Apple and the sacrifices he made," said Pea Ridge police chief, Lynn Hahn.
England police chief speaks after viral video showing officer dragging man
ENGLAND (KATV) — After a viral video showing an England police officer dragging a man handcuffed to his squad car, England Police Chief Bill Duerson explains the incident. The Arkansas State Police did clear Officer Chris Holmes of any wrong doing after their investigation. According to Duerson, Holmes did...
AG Rutledge announced the 2022 Officers of the Year award winners
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday hosted the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards as well as a luncheon at the Benton Event Center. Rutledge announced Fort Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
Little Rock police release images of jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are reaching out to the public to identify three individuals they say robbed a jewelry store on November 25.
One out of four suspects not yet arrested for the McAlmont Community Park murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday they have all but one suspect wanted for capital murder in custody. According to police, Carl Lewis Kendle Jr is the last suspect that has not been arrested. Kendle is wanted for capital murder that occurred on...
