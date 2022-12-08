There's a reason many new parents are tired all the time — a baby's sleep schedule is a lot different than what adults are used to. Despite newborns and infants needing a lot of sleep, their sleep is broken up into very short segments. Babies typically only sleep for two to three hours at a time, waking frequently to feed for about an hour or so before returning to sleep. And after a few days, weeks, months of dealing with that new schedule, it makes sense for parents to find themselves asking Google and everyone else they know, when do babies sleep through the night?

21 DAYS AGO