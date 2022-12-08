Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Driver sought in accident that killed bicyclist
The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information on an accident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 11. At 7:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on Flint Street. A bicyclist was traveling south on the paved sidewalk along the east side of Little Road. The bicyclist was a 46-year-old Port Richey woman.
suncoastnews.com
Man accused of battering several people in Spring Hill
On Monday, Dec. 12, just before noon, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Mid-Florida Credit Union, 11098 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill, regarding a battery. Upon arrival, deputies met with the adult female victim, who was a customer at the credit union. She said she left the...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando Police Briefs
A man is in custody after trying and failing to escape from sheriff’s deputies by climbing a tree. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville at 10:48 p.m. on Dec. 1.
suncoastnews.com
Arrest made in shooting at Spring Hill apartment complex
A man who was not happy with the quality of some marijuana he bought at a Spring Hill apartment complex recently also was unhappy with the attitude of the seller, so he shot at the man’s car, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. He's...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County is sued by its sports campus operator over default claim
The management company hired to operate the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus has filed a lawsuit against Pasco County saying it was wrongly found in default on its operating agreement. RADDSports filed the legal complaint last month defending its operation since it took on management of the county’s premier sports venue,...
suncoastnews.com
Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
Four residents of a house in the Highpoint community in Brooksville are in custody on a variety of drug and other charges after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
suncoastnews.com
Public invited to open house for MaxHealth center in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY — The public is invited to an open house at MaxHealth, a provider in Humana's network, on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at 4772 U.S. 19, New Port Richey. Those who visit can see a center that’s designed for comfort and convenience, and...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco commissioners approved an ordinance Dec. 6 creating a countywide property tax to pave or repair residential streets rather than making property owners alone pay for the work on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance also calls for county staff to create a rotation for repaving...
suncoastnews.com
Check presentation
Workers with Spherion and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch Thrift Store on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a $1,000 check presentation by Spherion to the Youth Ranches.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco grants $958,206 in economic incentives to plastics manufacturer
NEW PORT RICHEY — With hopes of adding another high-impact, job-producing manufacturer, the Pasco County Commission on Dec. 6 unanimously approved up to $958,206 in economic development incentives for Gary Plastic Packaging Corp. to move part of its operation from Bronx, New York, to Pasco County. The company hopes...
suncoastnews.com
New generation takes over in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE — It’s a good thing the city of Brooksville was able to secure the county commission’s chambers for its first meeting with the new council members on Monday, Dec. 5. The larger facility was packed as a standing room only crowd of friends, family and well-wishers...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs commission rejects housing project
TARPON SPRINGS — Developers found themselves barking up the wrong tree after being dogged by questions of the compatibility of a proposed 52.2-acre, 52-home subdivision on Highland Avenue and Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs. The Tarpon Springs City Commission voted 4-1 to deny a request to rezone the property...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco Sheriff’s Office says beware of gift card scams
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office encourages taking precautions to avoid becoming a victim of gift card scams this holiday season. Although gift cards have plenty of upsides; unfortunately, gift cards create an ideal opportunity for scammers. Check out the tips below to shop safe. Inspect gift cards for signs...
suncoastnews.com
Sign of the times for Hernando County School Board
BROOKSVILLE — The election might be over and School Board members are saying they want to work together as a team, but old battles came to the fore on Nov. 22 at the reorganization meeting. In the rough and tumble of politics, papering over the county with signs is...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando Beach man entertains with his creative Christmas displays
HERNANDO BEACH — People on Greg Curtis’s block say they like his displays for the holidays during the year, even if they are, well, a bit offbeat. He’s 59 years old, an insurance broker, married to Nelda and they have been living on Biscayne Drive for about three years, and in the area for about 10 years.
suncoastnews.com
Revamped South Holiday Library opens for business
Supply-chain issues mean the newly revamped South Holiday Library still doesn’t have a lot of furniture, but that didn’t keep Jay Morris, a Holiday resident, from becoming one of the first patrons when the newly revamped building opened to the public Dec. 5. “I have Wi-Fi at home,”...
