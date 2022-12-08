Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls to Golden Knights
Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. Hellebuyck allowed two power-play goals in the third period, which put Vegas ahead 5-4. William Karlsson padded the lead to 6-4 with his marker on an empty net at 18:36, but Mark Scheifele scored at 19:58 to bring the Jets back within one. That created an odd case of an empty-netter also being the game-winning goal. Hellebuyck dropped to 14-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .926 save percentage in 22 games this season. He's surrendered nine goals on 67 shots over his last two games.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Logs full practice
Walker (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Seattle returned to the field Tuesday for a more traditional practice session, with Walker taking every rep in the session. The full practice likely puts Walker in position to reclaim his lead role out of the Seattle backfield Thursday against the 49ers, providing he avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's session. Travis Homer, who served as Seattle's primary back against Carolina, will likely move into more of a change-of-pace role Thursday in Walker's expected return.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Expects to play Monday night
Doubs (ankle) said Tuesday that he expects to play in Monday's matchup against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Doubs hasn't played since suffering a right high-ankle sprain on the Packers' first offensive play against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie wideout returned to practice during Week 13 prep but remained sidelined for the divisional matchup against the Bears. Doubs is feeling confident he'll return to game action following Green Bay's Week 14 bye, but his participation at practice this week will provide a clearer picture on his status for Monday's matchup against Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury
Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday
Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Officially out
Adams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. The injury bug continues to bite the Grizzlies, as the team will be without Adams, Ja Morant (thigh) and Desmond Bane (toe) Monday evening. Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman should be in line for additional minutes with Adams out of commission.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries
Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Tre Brown: Comes down will illness
Brown (illness) did not participate during practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. While the severity of Brown's ailment is still unknown, it comes at a very inopportune time ahead of Thursday's game versus San Francisco. The 25-year-old will now have just one more practice to improve his status, or else he'll likely be in jeopardy of missing his first game since being activated from the PUP list in mid-November. Brown has logged four tackles while playing 17 of his 23 snaps on defense over the past three contests, so his potential absence doesn't figure to make much of an impact Week 15.
NHL games today: Red Wings vs Wild highlights top NHL games tonight
With the 2022-2023 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs. Related:
CBS Sports
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Suffered injury Sunday
Oliver (chest) is day-to-day heading into Week 15, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Oliver handled his typical workload in Sunday's win over the Jets, recording four tackles along the way, but he apparently also picked up a chest injury. With Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also nursing an injury, the interior of the Bills defensive line is banged up heading into Saturday's game with the Dolphins. However, Oliver will spend the week ahead preparing to be ready to suit up.
CBS Sports
Mike White injury update: Jets consider QB day-to-day with ribs issue, preparing for him to play in Week 15
New York Jets quarterback Mike White exited the Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter after taking a huge hit to the midsection. White remained on the ground for several minutes, before walking off with trainers. Despite being able to finish the game with an injury to his ribs, the team sent White to the hospital following the game as a precaution.
Comments / 0