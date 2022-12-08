ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect who pulled man into car during robbery on Manhattan street sought: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are looking to identify a man accused of helping pull a victim into a vehicle during a robbery on a Manhattan street last month, authorities said.

At approximately 3 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, a 23-year-old man was approached by the two suspects at the intersection of Clarkson and Hudson streets in Hudson Square and forced into their vehicle, officials said.

Once inside the vehicle the males forcibly removed the victim’s cellphone and credit card, before forcing him out of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Help Identify The Murderer Of Eric Rentas, 35

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached surveillance photograph and video clip, who is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred within the confines of the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn. Details are follows. On Monday,...
Baby-faced teen surrenders in NYC stabbing death of girlfriend, 16: cops

The teen accused of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death inside a Harlem apartment over the weekend has surrendered to cops, authorities said.  Zyaire Crumbley, 18, joined by an attorney, turned himself in Monday afternoon in connection to the Sunday evening slaying of Saniyah Lawrence inside their apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street, cops said.  Crumbley — who has six prior robbery arrests — was charged with murder, cops said.  Following his surrender, Crumbley was taken to Harlem Hospital for chest pains, police sources said.  The arrest came hours after police released a youthful-looking mugshot of the on-the-lam accused...
Accused baby-faced NYC killer Zyaire Crumbley was already on probation for robbery, sought in 3 others: cops

The baby-faced teen charged with fatally stabbing his 16-year-old Harlem girlfriend was already on probation for robbery and being sought for three other heists when he allegedly murdered his victim, police sources told The Post on Tuesday. The disturbing revelation comes as new grisly details also emerged in Sunday’s slaying of Saniyah Lawrence. Lawrence was stabbed once in the neck after getting into an argument with her beau, Zyaire Crumbley, 18, over another guy, according to sources. Crumbley was allegedly upset that Lawrence received a phone call from another boy, and he grabbed her phone from her while the pair...
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

