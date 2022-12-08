Suspect who pulled man into car during robbery on Manhattan street sought: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are looking to identify a man accused of helping pull a victim into a vehicle during a robbery on a Manhattan street last month, authorities said.

At approximately 3 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, a 23-year-old man was approached by the two suspects at the intersection of Clarkson and Hudson streets in Hudson Square and forced into their vehicle, officials said.

Once inside the vehicle the males forcibly removed the victim’s cellphone and credit card, before forcing him out of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).