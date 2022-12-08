Hamilton's Abatu Dykstra is Holland Sentinel Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

HAMILTON - Abatu Dykstra knew he had some potential in cross country and set out to see what just what that potential could be.

The Hamilton sophomore ran miles and miles in the offseason to prepare for the season.

The hard work paid off as Dykstra finished 26th at the Division 2 state finals to earn all-state honors with a time or 16 minutes, 17 seconds.

"After freshman year, I was able to see what I was capable of doing naturally. I wanted to take my performance to the next level. Over the summer, I ran every day and ran over 300 miles over the summer," Dykstra said. "

Dykstra was selected as The Holland Sentinel Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

"After getting second at regionals, my coach told me that if I could do this at the state meet, I would have a chance at getting all-state. When the time came around, I was getting into the zone and focused for the race," Dykstra said. "I just had to get my head in the race and do my best."

It was not where he thought his athletic career was going a couple of years ago.

"I have always thought of myself as fast. I was a running back and played football prior to cross country. My ninth-grade year of track, I realized I had a lot of potential in running," he said. "My dad (Chad Dykstra) is a runner. He still runs marathons. He really got me into running. He basically became a coach to me. He has helped me get better as a runner. I run with him more often now."

Those extra miles culminated with a stellar sophomore season.

Dykstra took third at the OK Blue Conference finals in 16:40 before finishing second at regionals in 16:14 to help the Hawkeyes qualify for state.

"Abatu is the best sophomore boys runner in the history of Hamilton cross country. His coaches and teammates are excited to see what the future may hold for him. It will not be very much longer until we see times in the 15's from Abatu."

That is something he is looking toward in the future.

"I have big ambitions for my future," Dykstra said. "I am determined to be a very competitive runner. I want to decrease my times. I really want to run under 15 and I think that is possible with determination. If you can prioritize your time, you can achieve what you want."

FIRST TEAM

Abatu Dykstra, Hamilton (ROY)

Chase Holwerda, Zeeland West

Caleb Smith, Zeeland West

Jack DeKruyter, Zeeland West

Max VanHuis, Hamilton

Will Engbers, Holland Christian

Adrian Castillo, Holland

Gavin Wiersma, Zeeland East

Noah Lambers, Holland

Aidan Brinks, Holland Christian

Nathan Golding, Zeeland West

Keagan Smith, Zeeland West

Isaac Edgington, Black River

Robert Dodd, Zeeland West

Riley Weed, Calvary

Carson Hauch, Zeeland West

Josh Langeland, Hamilton

SECOND TEAM

Nick Riemersma, Zeeland East

Charlie Stormer, Saugatuck

Luke Gorgas, Saugatuck

Connor Wooley, West Ottawa

Noah Hernandez, Hamilton

Parker Matheny, Hamilton

Brody Crandall, Hamilton

Camden Patmos, Hamilton

Russell Vande Poel, Saugatuck

Noah Schipper, Calvary

Christian Getz, Calvary

Gibson White, Calvary

Harrison Kooyer, Holland

Alessandro Castillo, Holland

Dylan Chmura, Holland

Caden Guffey, Zeeland East

Dylan Walters, Zeeland East

Max VanGrouw, West Ottawa

Ethan Gerlach, West Ottawa

Jake Follett, West Ottawa

Nathan Steen, Holland Christian

Brayden Rynsburger, Holland Christian

Will Whitmore, Holland Christian

Landon Gerritsma, Holland Christian

