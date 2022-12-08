8 New Year’s Eve celebrations going on in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate the beginning of the new year with some style! North Texas is going to be full of fun things to do for New Year’s Eve and we don’t want you to miss out.

So, here is a list of just some of the fun things to do in North Texas this New Year’s Eve.

Harwood Arms

Harwood Arms will host a New Year’s Eve Party with live music by Overdrive and a toast at midnight for everyone in attendance. Reservations are not required. Dec. 31. Free to attend.

Te Deseo

On the Terraza at Te Deseo, tickets will be on sale for $75 that includes access to the rooftop, a premium open bar available from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., complimentary 2023 party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Te Deseo will host three rooms of DJs playing your favorite hits throughout the venue for the celebratory night. Bottle Service VIP Table packages will be available for purchase as well. Dec. 31. $75 per person for rooftop access. Inquire for bottle service VIP Table packages. Visit tedeseo.com for ticket purchases and VIP table packages.

Happiest Hour

Happiest Hour will kick off 2023 with a celebratory blowout! The venue will be open all day for brunch with doors opening at 11 am. Then at 9 p.m. Happiest Hour will transform into the premiere destination for your 2023 News Year’s Eve party. Happiest Hour will host three rooms of DJs playing today’s biggest hits throughout the venue. General Admission will start at $50 and include a champagne toast at midnight. All Access VIP tickets will start at $100 and include access to our VIP rooftop and side lawn. Included with the VIP ticket you will have access to a 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. premium open bar and food stations on the rooftop. Happiest Hour guests will bring in the new year with a midnight toast and a balloon drop when the clock strikes 12. Bottle Service VIP Table packages will be available for purchase as well.

If you dine at any of the Harwood Hospitality Group’s restaurants on New Year’s Eve head over to Happiest Hour for a complimentary entrance to the New Year’s Eve party. Proof of purchase is required for entry. Dec. 31. General admission starts at $50; VIP tickets start at $100. Visit happiesthourdallas.com for ticket purchases, VIP table inquiries, and VIP packages.

Meyerson Symphony Center

The Dallas Symphony’s tribute to the Viennese tradition returns to the Meyerson. Toast the New Year with champagne and lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty, honoring the most prestigious of New Year’s musical traditions. The tribute is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge

Social Oak will ring in the New Year with a “Glitz and Glamour” themed party including butler passed food throughout the night, a champagne toast, and party favors (hats, glasses, horns, etc.). VIP seating will be available in addition to general admission which comes with a seating area and bottles of wine in addition. A DJ will also be spinning tunes that evening. The party starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m. Dec. 31. General Admission – $50, VIP tables – $400 (comes with 4 tickets), $800 (comes with 8 tickets), $1,000 (comes with 10 tickets).

Visit socialoaklounge.com for tickets through Eventbrite.

Urban Crust

Urban Crust will feature a live DJ from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. for guests to dance along to as well as a complimentary champagne toast. Dec. 31. Free to attend.

Urban Rio

Urban Rio will feature a DJ from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. along with $4 select spirits while guests ring in the new year. Dec. 31. Free to attend.

Urban Seafood Co.

Urban Seafood Co. will feature live music from 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. with specialty offerings from Tito’s and Calirosa Tequila and a complimentary champagne toast. Dec. 31. Free to attend.

