Texas bacon brand celebrates 100th anniversary with limited-edition bacon cake
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bacon is amazing, but bacon on a cake? That may be a game-changer for sure.
Vernon, Texas-based bacon brand Wright Brand Bacon is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a limited-edition bacon cake.
This is no ordinary cake with bacon on it. Wright Brand officials say they have created a four-pound, one-of-a-kind cake. The cake features multiple layers of cheddar scallion cornbread sandwiched together with a sweetcorn bacon filling. The cake is then topped with a salted hot honey cream cheese bacon spread and lots of Wright Brand Bacon.
“We kicked off our anniversary by launching a bacon-inspired fragrance and later in the year took over the town where the brand was founded, Vernon, Texas, with a one-day bacon festival. The only thing missing was the cake! We wanted to give people a way to celebrate our centennial with us in a way that feels distinctly Wright Brand,” Cal Tharp, senior brand manager for Wright Brand bacon, said in a news release.
Wright Brand worked with Darnell Reed, owner of Chicago-based Luella’s Southern Kitchen, to concoct this bacon cake.
It is available starting Dec. 15 at WrightBaconCake.com , starting at $19.22.
