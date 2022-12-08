ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Second Thought Ep 282: Should Bijan Robinson play in Alamo Bowl? Dennis Dodd on CFP, Heisman

By Cedric Golden, Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago
Texas running back Bijan Robinson hasn’t officially revealed his plans for the Alamo Bowl so On Second Thought podcast hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls discuss his decision and the likelihood of him turning pro.

CBS Sports national college football writer Dennis Dodd discusses the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy race. He also discusses if coach Steve Sarkisian — who is 13-11 in his Texas tenure — is the right person to lead the program back to national prominence.

