Iconic News Stand on Clematis Street to close over lease disagreement

WEST PALM BEACH — The biggest little store in the county is closing its doors this month after a decades-long run on the hottest street in town.

Clematis Street News Stand, the only souvenir shop in downtown West Palm Beach, will close Dec. 31 after a disagreement between the store's owner and the building's new landlord.

Since the early 1990s, the shop has sold Palm Beaches- and Florida-themed shot glasses, flasks, mugs, shirts, shorts, sunshades, slippers, greeting cards, magnets, novelty candies and other trinkets, along with books and newspapers. It is on the ground floor of the Harris Music Lofts apartment complex on 206 Clematis St., just west of Narcissus Avenue.

Snowbirds and other visitors to West Palm Beach from out of state buy gifts from the News Stand for their loved ones and friendsback home. "We've supplied them with their greetings cards, supplied them with their newspapers," shop owner Harvey Blonder said. "When families came into town they'd buy gifts for their kids, for their dogs."

But the building's new landlord, who bought the 38-unit, six-story structure in May, did not want to renew the shop's 10-year lease , which ended Nov. 30, Blonder said. The building owner, part-time Palm Beacher and financier Sean Conlon, instead offered a month-to-month deal.

News Stand, building landlord at odds over lease terms

Rather than live with what he described as a lease with uncertain terms, Blonder and store management decided to sell off inventoryand shut down.

"There's no incentive," Blonder said, describing what it would be like running a store on Conlon's proposed deal. While Conlon told the News Stand they could stay until spring or summer, Blonder said, "It's like knowing you're gonna die next month." Merchandise can take months to ship to the shop, he said.

Reached by phone Saturday, Conlon saidhe was surprised to learn the News Stand was leaving. And he called Blonder's explanation for declining a monthly lease false. Conlon said he told News Stand staff during a recent visit that he would give the shop at least two or three months' notice if he wanted it out.

"I was actually incredibly fair," Conlon said. "I wanted to be cognitive of the fact they've been there a long time." He said he offered a monthly rent of about 30% of what other businesses downtown pay.

The News Stand's rent would have been raised, Conlon indicated. Conlon, who paid $18 million for Harris Lofts, said, "hen you pay the price for the building like I did, ultimately that is passed on." Its previous owner, a limited liability company names Clematis Fund, bought it in 2014 for $1.1 million.

Harris building owner has no plans to fill News Stand space

Conlon said he has no immediate plans for the space the News Stand will vacate.

Customers shopping there Saturday expressed surprise and dismay that the News Stand was closing. "This was the go-to shop," said Rene Carr, a nurse who was buying Christmas-themed glittery eyeglasses. She and her friends have shopped at the News Stand for decades, she said.

Carr and her friend came in that afternoon because they saw the signs on the shop's window announcing its going-out-of-business sale, 40% off merchandise. Carr's friend bought two elf figurines bearing her grandnieces' names.

"You just can't find that anywhere else," she said.

Sharon Porino, a cashier at Clematis Street News & Wine one block west of the News Stand, said she used to buy books, newspapers and crossword puzzles from the shop.

"Now we won't have a tourist shop in West Palm Beach," she lamented.

Anything the News Stand doesn't sell by the end of this month will go to charity, Blonder said. He has not found a new place to open up shop. "The people are going to miss us and we are going to miss the people," he said

Chris Persaud is The Palm Beach Post's data reporter. Email him at cpersaud@pbpost.com. Click @ChrisMPersaud and follow him on Twitter.

