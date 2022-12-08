ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Iconic News Stand on Clematis Street to close over lease disagreement

By Chris Persaud, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRq9q_0jbtKu5M00

WEST PALM BEACH — The biggest little store in the county is closing its doors this month after a decades-long run on the hottest street in town.

Clematis Street News Stand, the only souvenir shop in downtown West Palm Beach, will close Dec. 31 after a disagreement between the store's owner and the building's new landlord.

Since the early 1990s, the shop has sold Palm Beaches- and Florida-themed shot glasses, flasks, mugs, shirts, shorts, sunshades, slippers, greeting cards, magnets, novelty candies and other trinkets, along with books and newspapers. It is on the ground floor of the Harris Music Lofts apartment complex on 206 Clematis St., just west of Narcissus Avenue.

Snowbirds and other visitors to West Palm Beach from out of state buy gifts from the News Stand for their loved ones and friendsback home. "We've supplied them with their greetings cards, supplied them with their newspapers," shop owner Harvey Blonder said. "When families came into town they'd buy gifts for their kids, for their dogs."

But the building's new landlord, who bought the 38-unit, six-story  structure in May, did not want to renew the shop's 10-year lease , which ended Nov. 30, Blonder said. The building owner, part-time Palm Beacher and financier Sean Conlon, instead offered a month-to-month deal.

News Stand, building landlord at odds over lease terms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RS2uD_0jbtKu5M00

Rather than live with what he described as a lease with uncertain terms, Blonder and store management decided to sell off inventoryand shut down.

"There's no incentive," Blonder said, describing what it would be like running a store on Conlon's proposed deal.  While Conlon told the News Stand they could stay until spring or summer, Blonder said,  "It's like knowing you're gonna die next month." Merchandise can take months to ship to the shop, he said.

Reached by phone Saturday, Conlon saidhe was surprised to learn the News Stand was leaving. And he called Blonder's explanation for declining a monthly lease false. Conlon said he told News Stand staff during a recent visit that he would give the shop at least two or three months' notice if he wanted it out.

"I was actually incredibly fair," Conlon said. "I wanted to be cognitive of the fact they've been there a long time." He said he offered a monthly rent of about 30% of what other businesses downtown pay.

The News Stand's rent would have been raised, Conlon indicated. Conlon, who paid $18 million for Harris Lofts, said, "hen you pay the price for the building like I did, ultimately that is passed on." Its previous owner, a limited liability company names Clematis Fund, bought it in 2014 for $1.1 million.

Harris building owner has no plans to fill News Stand space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ertJj_0jbtKu5M00

Conlon said he has no immediate plans for the space the News Stand will vacate.

Customers shopping there Saturday expressed surprise and dismay that the News Stand was closing. "This was the go-to shop," said Rene Carr, a nurse who was buying Christmas-themed glittery eyeglasses. She and her friends have shopped at the News Stand for decades, she said.

Carr and her friend came in that afternoon because they saw the signs on the shop's window announcing its going-out-of-business sale, 40% off merchandise. Carr's friend bought two elf figurines bearing her grandnieces' names.

"You just can't find that anywhere else," she said.

Sharon Porino, a cashier at Clematis Street News & Wine one block west of the News Stand, said she used to buy books, newspapers and crossword puzzles from the shop.

"Now we won't have a tourist shop in West Palm Beach," she lamented.

Anything the News Stand doesn't sell by the end of this month will go to charity, Blonder said. He has not found a new place to open up shop. "The people are going to miss us and we are going to miss the people," he said

Chris Persaud is The Palm Beach Post's data reporter. Email him at cpersaud@pbpost.com. Click @ChrisMPersaud and follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Iconic News Stand on Clematis Street to close over lease disagreement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address

PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

China Cafe West Boca Cited For Animal Issue

Nearly 30 Violations Issued Against Restaurant On Palmetto Park Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — China Cafe at 11419 West Palmetto Park Road in West Boca Raton is facing nearly 30 violations logged over two inspections over the past several days. One of the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

After losing power, pilot crash lands in Belle Glade sugarcane field

BELLE GLADE — The pilot of a small airplane was found walking through a field of sugarcane in Belle Glade on Tuesday afternoon after she crash-landed the plane. Steve Wilson, the mayor of Belle Glade, said the pilot lost power and was forced to land on the Stein Sugar Farm, a privately owned property about two miles southeast of the Belle Glade Airport. First responders arrived at the crash site at about 2:40 p.m. and were still on the scene as of 5 p.m. to check for fuel leaks, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
BELLE GLADE, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy