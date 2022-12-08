Gas Watch: Austin area sees another week of declines at the gas pump

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin-area drivers saw another week of declines at area gas pumps, according to the latest data from the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Austin drivers are paying an average of $2.73 this week for a gallon of regular unleaded. That's down 11 cents from last week, with the average now 16 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Statewide, the average fell eight cents to $2.76 a gallon.

Drivers in Midland are seeing the state's highest average at $2.97 a gallon, while drivers in the McAllen metro area are paying the least on average at $2.55 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have fluctuated over the last week, but remain below $80 per barrel; retail gas prices, meanwhile, continue to decrease on the news that OPEC+ decided not to change production output.

While demand is slightly up across the U.S. this week, analysts expect global demand for crude oil to rise soon following China's announced easing of COVID-19 restrictions. China is the largest importer of oil in the world, according to Oil Price Information Service.

“Texans continue to see savings at the pump as retail gasoline prices fall another eight cents per gallon on average week-to-week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country again this week with a gallon of regular unleaded going for around $2.76.”

Drivers in Hawaii are paying the nation's highest average at $5.17 a gallon.