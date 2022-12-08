Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Local woman ensures Christmas for terminally-ill best friend’s family
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’ For this special Christmas edition, Bob Giles had a $2,000 Target gift certificate he hoped to pass along to a deserving family this Christmas. After explaining...
cenlanow.com
Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
cenlanow.com
St. Thomas More Chancellor responds to video surfaced after championship win
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Thomas More Chancellor has released a statement after a video of STM students making racist remarks surfaced and began making its rounds on social media. The video surfaced following the state championship game between St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday,...
cenlanow.com
New Iberia Police investigating gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School. NIPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, authorities responded to New Iberia Senior High School in regards to a gun on campus. As a result of the incident, the school was placed on lockdown.
cenlanow.com
One injured in reported shooting on Eugene Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A reported shooting on Eugene Street left one person injured during a Sunday (December 11) night incident, officials say. Officials who were on scene say at least one person was rushed to an area hospital shortly after 8 p.m. BRProud has reached out to...
cenlanow.com
Port Barre High School evacuated for bomb threat
PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Another bomb threat has been made at Port Barre High School, according to Port Barre Police Department (PBPD). PBPD said that a bomb threat was found on the girl’s bathroom wall around 11 a.m. on Dec. 12. According to PBPD, the threat said...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: State Police still conducting interviews day after fatal shooting inside St. Mary Parish courthouse
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police has confirmed that a man was shot and killed at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to LSP, the incident involved a confrontation between a corrections deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and an in-custody inmate transported to the courthouse for official business.
cenlanow.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Tangipahoa Parish crash
LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, on Sunday morning around 5:00 a.m. 31-year-old Justin Scully was driving on LA Highway 445. At the same time, 24-year-old Austin Harper was driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
Comments / 0