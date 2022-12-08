NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School. NIPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, authorities responded to New Iberia Senior High School in regards to a gun on campus. As a result of the incident, the school was placed on lockdown.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO