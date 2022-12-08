Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Food Pantry Prepping for the Holidays
With the Holiday season upon us, the Oxford food pantry is busy helping those need. This time of year, the Pantry experiences an increased number of families who come through their doors, so they need all the help they can get. This year the pantry has faced some struggles this...
Growing High School STEM Outreach Program Led by Ole Miss Student
Savannah Draud, a doctoral student in biology at the University of Mississippi, is spending time at local high schools to help increase science literacy in an effort to inspire students to further their education and foster a love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects. The Long Island, New York,...
Artist for the 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Official Artwork Selected
The Double Decker Arts Festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary in April and the festival now has its official poster artwork. Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum, Blake Gore’s artwork was chosen as the official artwork by the Double Decker Arts Festival committee among many talented entrants. “I love...
Della Davidson Principal Named Administrator of the Year
The Oxford School District has named Della Davidson Elementary Principal, Patches Calhoun, its Administrator of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Calhoun is in her second year as principal of Della Davidson where she also served as assistant principal under Marni Herrington, OSD Chief Academic Officer, for four years. During her time as assistant principal, Della Davidson Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education.
Sorority Intramurals
Leaving high school, a small percentage of students coming into Ole Miss gets the opportunity to continue with sports they had a passion for before college. Those not competing at the collegiate level, however, can still keep up with the sports through intramurals. Sorority intramurals offer an even more specific...
Group Protests Herrington’s Bond on 158th Day of Jay Lee Going Missing
Today marks the 158th day that Ole Miss student Jimmie Jay Lee went missing. Friends and supporters gathered in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse Monday morning to protest the court’s recent decision to release the man charged with Lee’s murder on bond. The protest was held on...
Heavy Rain is Expected in Lafayette County Tuesday/Wednesday
While it’s a cloudy Monday thus far, no rain is expected today; however, that will change Tuesday evening. Heavy rain showers are expected to move into the area on Tuesday afternoon which is associated with an incoming cold front. The rain will continue into Wednesday, possibly dumping another 3...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes UCF into Town
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Wednesday as they play host to the Central Florida Knights. The tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss (7-2) is coming off of a 98-61 victory over...
Rain Today/Wednesday Could Cause Scattered Flash Flooding
*Update: A Flood Watch has been issued from the NWS for Lafayette County until 12 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has placed Lafayette County under a “marginal risk” for isolated severe storms tonight into the overnight hours. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this evening due to the...
Ole Miss Football Hires John Garrison as Offensive Line Coach
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday that John Garrison has been hired as run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Garrison, who spent the last four seasons at NC State, has over 15 years experience coaching at the collegiate level. “John is one of the top coaches in...
Kiffin Remembers Leach
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Tuesday as the Rebels prepare for their bowl game against Texas Tech in the Tax ACT Texas Bowl on December 28. Kiffin talked about the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died on Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center after a hospitalization.
