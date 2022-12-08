Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
wbrz.com
Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning
SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday. Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.
Louisiana man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog
A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death.
ktalnews.com
SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road just...
KSLA
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
LSP: Missing child advisory canceled for Shreveport teen
Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen.
KTBS
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
cenlanow.com
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La. According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in...
KSLA
Sheriff: Child dead, mother missing after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A child is dead, his mother is missing, another person is hurt and multiple homes are destroyed in the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It’s really a sad, sad situation. And it’s one of the most unusual...
KTBS
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
inforney.com
Child found, his mother still missing. 1 hurt in south Caddo as storms blow through ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. In southwest Caddo Parish, one child was...
ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
KSLA
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
ktalnews.com
Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery of Papa Johns, Thrifty Liquor; high-speed police chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted on two armed robbery charges is facing 200 years in prison, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney. According to the DA’s press release on the conviction, 32-year-old Kenyon Lee Dunams was found guilty by a unanimous jury after deliberating a little more than an hour Thursday evening.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
FOUKE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents. Oklahoma game wardens in McCurtain County have closed the investigation and seized several illegally taken deer and a bear from the couple’s Fouke...
