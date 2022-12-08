Read full article on original website
Arkansas pharmacy works to meet demand amid medication shortages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year has always been a busy one for Kavanaugh Pharmacy. “A busier time of year than the summer traditionally, is just because people start getting sick,” said owner Anne Pace. However, Pace said they've never seen chaos like this before. “So...
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Light Reading
Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Kait 8
Arkansas sees a rise in hate crimes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries. “I am scared to walk out of my house, and it was worse when I started...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Have You Heard? Arkansas Has A Brand New Hunting Season, Now You Can Hunt This!
We all know about hunting seasons, there's deer season, squirrel season, duck season and more. Now there is something new for Arkansans to hunt. Get ready Arkansas now there is a bear hunting season. Black bears to be specific but only for a short time and only in certain regions in Arkansas.
KHBS
What are the odds Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley will see a white Christmas this year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — White Christmases are very rare in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley – but not entirely unheard of.Watch the video above to learn more. They have happened 14 times in Northwest Arkansas over the past 120 years and eight times in the River Valley.
Bill introduced to Arkansas Legislature would ban TikTok from state agencies
Arkansas is joining a growing number of states looking to ban TikTok usage from state agencies.
Kait 8
Dec. 13: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are still on track to have a good dose of rainfall later today. Severe weather will stay well south of our area. The better rain chances will come in the second half of the day, with the heaviest rain coming closer to sunset into the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.
magnoliareporter.com
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
Kait 8
Remembering the devastation, one year later
REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
Kait 8
Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
KATV
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to reappoint Arkansas' secretary of agriculture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intent to reappoint the state's secretary of the Department of Agriculture. In a news release, Sanders said her intention was to reappoint Secretary Wes Ward to his position as the agriculture head and called agriculture the "backbone of Arkansas' economy."
Arkansas airports addressing greatest need
A bird's eye view of airports across Arkansas won't reveal the problems planes are having when they touch down. Because when they touch down many won't have a place to rest.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
lakeexpo.com
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
Family of 24-year-old Arkansas native killed in crash continues his legacy
At the young age of twenty-four, Central Arkansas native, Peyton Mitchell’s life was taken far too soon from a car accident.
