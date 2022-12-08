ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Arkansas sees a rise in hate crimes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries. “I am scared to walk out of my house, and it was worse when I started...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Dec. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are still on track to have a good dose of rainfall later today. Severe weather will stay well south of our area. The better rain chances will come in the second half of the day, with the heaviest rain coming closer to sunset into the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool

Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
Remembering the devastation, one year later

REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
