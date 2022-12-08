ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Hart continues to deal with an ankle sprain but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Spurs. Our models expect him to see 35.1 minutes against San Antonio. Hart's...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray (knee) for remainder of Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Murray was carted from the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury, and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, it looks like Murray's season may be over. Murray...
numberfire.com

Spurs' Josh Richardson (hand) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richardson is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Spurs. Richardson's Wednesday projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out for remainder of Suns' Tuesday matchup

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Payne is ruled out after he suffered a right foot injury in the first half. Expect Damion Lee to see more minutes off the bench if Payne were to miss more time. According to...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kenrich Williams (knee) out again for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Williams continues to deal with a right knee sprain and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Miami. His next chance to return will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox (foot) will play in Tuesday's game versus 76ers

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is reportedly available for Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a two game absence with foot soreness, Fox is expected to return on Tuesday night. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Fox to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Fox's projection includes 20.3 points,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Malik Beasley playing bench role for Jazz on Tuesday

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beasley will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beasley to record 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
numberfire.com

Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Wednesday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro is listed as probable and expected to play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out. Our models expect Herro to play 33.8 minutes against Oklahoma City.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell's status is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers to see more minutes if Russell is ruled out. Russell's current Wednesday projection includes 18.5...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) probable for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo is on track to play versus his former team after he was listed as probable. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 19.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 10.6 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Butler will sit out the first game of Miami's back-to-back on Wednesday due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Butler is...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt

The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com

Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return for Ravens in Week 14

The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley took a huge hit while scrambling for a first down, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation shortly afterwards. The team's doctors have since ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, meaning that third-string quarterback Anthony Brown will finish out the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Robinson-Earl is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not be available to face Miami on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Robinson-Earl...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

