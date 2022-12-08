Read full article on original website
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team’s starter due to performance-based
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Hart continues to deal with an ankle sprain but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Spurs. Our models expect him to see 35.1 minutes against San Antonio. Hart's...
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray (knee) for remainder of Week 14
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Murray was carted from the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury, and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, it looks like Murray's season may be over. Murray...
Spurs' Josh Richardson (hand) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richardson is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Spurs. Richardson's Wednesday projection...
Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out for remainder of Suns' Tuesday matchup
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Payne is ruled out after he suffered a right foot injury in the first half. Expect Damion Lee to see more minutes off the bench if Payne were to miss more time. According to...
Kenrich Williams (knee) out again for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Williams continues to deal with a right knee sprain and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Miami. His next chance to return will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Jazz starting Mike Conley (rest) on Tuesday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Conley will start at point guard after the veteran was rested one game and Nickeil Alexander-Walker was sent to the bench. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox (foot) will play in Tuesday's game versus 76ers
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is reportedly available for Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a two game absence with foot soreness, Fox is expected to return on Tuesday night. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Fox to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Fox's projection includes 20.3 points,...
Malik Beasley playing bench role for Jazz on Tuesday
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beasley will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beasley to record 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
Arizona's Kyler Murray (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL, out for remainder of season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) is out for the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. Colt McCoy will take over Arizona's starting quarterback role after Murray suffered a torn ACL in the first half of Week 14's loss. On 111 pass attempts...
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Wednesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro is listed as probable and expected to play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out. Our models expect Herro to play 33.8 minutes against Oklahoma City.
D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell's status is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers to see more minutes if Russell is ruled out. Russell's current Wednesday projection includes 18.5...
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) probable for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo is on track to play versus his former team after he was listed as probable. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 19.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 10.6 points,...
Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Butler will sit out the first game of Miami's back-to-back on Wednesday due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Butler is...
Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt
The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return for Ravens in Week 14
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley took a huge hit while scrambling for a first down, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation shortly afterwards. The team's doctors have since ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, meaning that third-string quarterback Anthony Brown will finish out the game.
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Robinson-Earl is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not be available to face Miami on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Robinson-Earl...
