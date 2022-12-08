Read full article on original website
West Orange High FCCLA Club garners awards at competition
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club at West Orange High School attended the FCCLA fall competition from Nov. 11 to 13 and returned with more medals to add to their already large cache. In the banner category, Daniella Aghahawa and Vanessa Palta...
West Orange HS senior receives full scholarship to Vanderbilt Univ.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior John Osajie has received a full scholarship, including all fees, tuition, room, board and books, from Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., thanks to the QuestBridge organization. QuestBridge is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1994 and based in Palo...
Newark Beth Israel leader is inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. was inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame on Nov. 30. Terry was a member of Hart Middle School’s first graduating class. He went on...
Glen Ridge teen’s singing voice commands onstage
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Julian Novoa, a Glen Ridge High School junior, has won the musical theater singing competition held by the National Association of Teachers of Singing. The competition was open to New Jersey, New York and Connecticut high school students and was held in New Brunswick, at Rutgers University, on Oct. 29.
Bloomfield Unico holds successful fall food drive
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Nov. 12, members and interns of the Bloomfield chapter of Unico International arrived bright and early at the Brookdale ShopRite, where volunteer members worked in hourly shifts to greet busy shoppers to encourage them to contribute items for the chapter’s fall food drive. The...
Vanguard Theater staff to strut their stuff at fundraising cabaret
MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., Vanguard Theater staff will perform at the Home for the Holidays Cabaret fundraiser. This one-night-only affair will feature founding artistic director Janeece Freeman Clark, performing with her husband, 10-time Broadway performer Dwayne Clark; Jason Tyler Smith from the national tour of “Rent” and Vanguard’s sold-out “Rent” production last June; and many other staff members from Vanguard’s educational programs. All of the profits will go to Vanguard Theater’s scholarship fund, helping every child who wants to attend Vanguard’s programs to do so, regardless of means. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/ticketsVTC.
Essex County food distribution event on Dec. 20
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County will present a winter holiday emergency food distribution event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of nonperishable food available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
JESPY partners with Shade Tree Group to plant trees in South Orange
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — To contribute to enhancing, beautifying and protecting the environment, JESPY joined the South Orange Environmental Commission’s Shade Tree Group and the Department of Public Works on Nov. 28 to plant three shade trees in the area of Meadowbrook Place. In attendance were several JESPY...
New memoir ‘Worthy’ has deep Nutley roots and surprising connections
NUTLEY, NJ — A new memoir, “Worthy,” available in bookstores, nationwide and online, has deep roots in Nutley. Sarah Anderson, a former editor and current Nutley resident, had family visiting for the holidays in 2019. Anderson’s mother, Naomi Oltmanns, had a fateful encounter on her way home from that visit, where she met Kimberly Plante.
Christmas tree lighting brings joy to West Orange community
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Christmas tree-lighting event in West Orange on Saturday, Dec. 3, brought residents together to kick off the holiday season. Hosted by Mayor Robert D. Parisi, the event included a petting zoo; a bouncy castle; vocal performances by the West Orange High School glee choir, led by director John Hellyer; and a station for parents and children to meet and take pictures with Santa.
East Orange highrise sees 75-percent of residences leased
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Allure 258, a new rental building in East Orange, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75 percent of the building’s 213 residences now leased, according to a Dec. 5 press release. Located at 258 S. Harrison St. near NJ Transit’s Brick...
NJPAC received $25,000 from makeup company on behalf of Whitney Houston estate
NEWARK, NJ — In celebration of Whitney Houston’s life and boundary-breaking career, MAC Cosmetics presented a $25,000 donation to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to ensure the next generation of music icons have exposure and access to music education programs. This donation was made possible by MAC...
Two Newark women arrested for drug possession, weapons offenses
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 8 the arrests of two Newark women for possession of drugs and weapons offenses. On Dec. 6, members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Newark Police Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at two Newark locations: the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue and the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue. A search warrant was also executed at a third location: the 300 block of Harrison Avenue in Garfield.
