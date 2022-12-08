ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

desotocountynews.com

Hernando Christmas parade held Monday night

Delayed one week due to the weather, the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce Monday night held its annual Christmas parade down Commerce Street and back up Center Street in Hernando. The theme of this year’s parade was “Christmas in Toyland.”. About 70 units, including Santa Claus, took...
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Barton announces run for District Attorney

Photo: Attorney Matthew Barton with wife Megan and daughter Eleanor Tuesday, Dec. 13, as he announced his candidacy for District Attorney. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando attorney Matthew Barton announced his candidacy for District Attorney at a Tuesday morning event, saying he wants to bring more efficiency to the office while being tough on crime.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Tuesday sports: Horn Lake rallies to beat Mustangs

Photo: Horn Lake’s Kylen Pernell, shown in Tuesday’s contest at Center Hill, led the Eagles with 23 points. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Horn Lake took a pair of basketball wins at Center Hill Tuesday night but none of them came easy. The number-one ranked Horn Lake boys recovered from a deficit to defeat the Mustangs 72-67 after the Lady Eagles rallied late in a low scoring 38-34 win.
HORN LAKE, MS

