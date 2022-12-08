ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosts annual Social Justice Awards

The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted its Social Justice Awards on Saturday at Flicker Theatre and Bar to celebrate community members who have contributed toward advancing equity in Athens. AADM is a nonprofit organization that promotes racial equity and social justice in Athens through education and activism, according to its website.
Athens library supports community with holiday events

The Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St. appears to be a humble brick building from the outside, but is a portal to imaginary worlds and a safe haven to those who step inside. Providing community programs for both adults and children, the public library makes a loud impact while requiring hushed tones.
Studio reinterprets 'The Grinch,' brings holiday cheer to Athens

While only in its second year, The Studio Athens, a local performing arts space and dance studio that promises “Arts for All. All for Arts,” took on the task of producing a two-act dance recital at the University of Georgia Fine Arts Theatre this weekend, a twist on a familiar favorite, “The Grinch.”
