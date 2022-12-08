Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Bill Clinton's Appearance Sunday
A former U.S. president will be in attendance at Sunday's Giants vs. Eagles game. Bill Clinton is at the Meadowlands on Sunday, as he'll be taking in the New York vs. Philadelphia game. "President Bill Clinton attending #Eagles at #Giants," Josina Anderson tweeted. Clinton is rocking a New York Giants...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday
The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon. One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline. NFL fans are furious. "Did the refs just...
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy Ceremony Drama
We had some drama at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night. While USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the award, there was some drama on the stage between Ohio State finalist C.J. Stroud and former winner Desmond Howard. Last year, Howard took a shot at Stroud and the...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Jemele Hill Update
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill published a memoir earlier this year. Unfortunately, the book sales numbers are reportedly not great. According to Outkick, Hill has sold a little more than 5,000 copies so far. “'Uphill' has sold just 5,034 copies since its October 25 release, according to publisher data. The...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report
The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason. Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jerry Rice's Demand
Jerry Rice isn't happy with the 49ers. San Francisco is currently shellacking Tampa Bay, as the 49ers lead the Bucs, 35-0, in the second half of Sunday afternoon's game. But the 49ers have lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel to what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Rice isn't happy.
NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision
Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Herschel Walker Wife Update
Herschel Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, earlier this week.. Unfortunately, some within Walker's campaign are reportedly not feeling good about his wife, Julie. A report from The Daily Beast suggests that at least one staffer blames Walker's wife for what happened to the campaign over...
NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew. Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls. "I mean at this point it’s just a...
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
