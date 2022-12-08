Read full article on original website
Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash
UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
1 transported after 2-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
One person was sent to the hospital on Monday after a collision in Clarksburg involving a Home Depot vehicle.
Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
Morgantown man charged for setting his apartment on fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he set fire to his own apartment. 25-year-old Todd Riley, Jr., of Morgantown, was involved in an argument with two people he knew around noon on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Nov. 28, according to a criminal complaint.
Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. Police were first called to the address last Thursday but left when there was no answer at the door. Around 3:40 a.m....
Two-vehicle accident in Moundsville
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police officials confirm there is a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the CVS in Moundsville Monday evening. First responders are on the scene. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
1 person flown to hospital after car crashes into Washington County home
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a car crashed into a home in Washington County on Monday evening. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Lagonda Road in South Franklin Township. The Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department said...
Barrackville K-9 Ozzy gets new protective vest
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barrackville Police Department in Marion County announced that K-9 Ozzy got a new protective vest, and he looks so handsome. According to a Facebook post from the department, Ozzy’s new protection vest will be worn daily. In the post, the department thanked “everyone who was involved in the process,” including […]
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
Driver killed in early morning crash on Ohio I-70
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post tells 7NEWS one man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Monday morning. The driver of a commercial vehicle, Jacobsburg resident Stephan Paboucek Sr., 61, was traveling eastbound near milepost 200, when he veered off the right side of the […]
Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
Parts of Bridgeport won’t have water starting Tuesday
The City of Bridgeport announced that multiple areas will be affected by a planned water outage on Dec. 13 and 14.
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
