Justice Department subpoenas four states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6 attack

A recently appointed special counsel at the US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas for documents in four states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential electionSpecial counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for communications with the former president, his campaign and others within his circle.The requests, first reported by The Washington Post, are among the first known subpoenas issued by Mr Smith, who was named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the agency’s investigations into the 6 January, 2021 attack...
Iran likely to be ousted from U.N. women's body

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran appears set to be ousted from a U.N. women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.
Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents

WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
House Jan. 6 panel to issue final report week after next: CBS News Flash Dec. 9, 2022

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19 and will likely make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The House voted to repeal the military's COVID vaccine mandate in passing a sweeping $858 billion defense spending measure. And newly minted one and five dollar bills were signed, for the first time ever, by women: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Their signatures will appear on bills going into circulation next year.
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.
Jan. 6 committee to release final report in two weeks: Report

The Jan. 6 committee is set to release its final report on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) confirmed to NBC News that the committee was eyeing Dec. 21 as its release date. Earlier, two sources told the outlet that the committee was confident that all remaining work would be wrapped up by the week of Dec. 19, with the report coming sometime that week. Those working on the committee had previously expressed confidence that the report would be finished and released soon.

