Kansas men’s basketball faces Missouri. Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. Missouri

LAWRENCE — In the renewal of this rivalry last season, Kansas men’s basketball routed Missouri in Lawrence.

This season, though, the two sides will match up in Columbia, Missouri. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self will see a new face leading the opposing side in first-year Tigers coach Dennis Gates. And while Kansas (8-1) is ranked No. 6 in the nation, Missouri (9-0) has yet to lose a game.

The Jayhawks most recently crushed Seton Hall at home, in the latest contest of what’s been a tough non-conference slate. The Tigers are coming into this one off of a win at home against Southeast Missouri State. This upcoming matchup will likely mean much more than any game the two sides have played this season.

Here’s everything fans should know to watch, stream and listen to this matchup.

How to watch Kansas basketball vs. Missouri

When: 4:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN app

Online radio: Jayhawk Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas vs. Missouri?

Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes will be on the call.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.