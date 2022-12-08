Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months...
cbs4indy.com
Indy felon with 20-year history sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after latest crime
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis felon with a 20-year history of criminal conduct has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his latest crime which involved fleeing from police while high on PCP and colliding with an innocent bystander’s vehicle at nearly 80 miles per hour. Carl...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
cbs4indy.com
Police searching for man who stole scratch-off tickets that were cashed out same day
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are looking for a man they say ordered employees of a tobacco store to the ground before he stole lottery tickets. The Anderson Police Department said the robbery happened at Low Bob’s Tobacco on Cross Street on November 28. Witnesses say a man wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black shoes, and a skull mask entered the business and ordered employees to the ground.
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Muncie, the Muncie Police Department said. At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Drunk driver went more than 100 miles an hour through construction zone
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he went more than 100 mph through a construction zone while drunk Tuesday morning. The Indiana State Police said a trooper was near a construction zone on I-70 near mile marker 65 around 3:48 Tuesday morning. This is close to the Plainfield exit.
cbs4indy.com
Anderson man claims he didn’t mean to kill 66-year-old; punched him twice in nose
ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Jacob Fite reportedly admitted to punching 66-year-old Jerry Gray twice in the nose but claimed that he hadn’t meant to kill the man. Jacob Fite, 34, of Anderson was arrested on Dec. 8 and faces charges of aggravated battery and involuntary...
cbs4indy.com
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Indiana officials seek to increase work-based learning …. Indiana lawmakers say they're considering new options for...
cbs4indy.com
Henry County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests on drug charges
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Henry County. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on I-70 near the New Castle exit.
cbs4indy.com
Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
cbs4indy.com
Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus
INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon. MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.
cbs4indy.com
Rising threat of shoplifting has Whitestown police adding retail beat
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown police acknowledge the community’s geography may give would-be shoplifters ideas. Just of I-65 is a thick layer of ever-growing retail shopping centers. To a thief, it could be a series of targets right next to a getaway. That’s why police in Whitestown are spending...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy....
cbs4indy.com
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating after person shows up at hospital shortly after early-morning shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are working to determine if a person that showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning was connected to a shooting that happened shortly beforehand. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1600 block of North Carrollton Avenue shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Mothers of murder victims celebrate Christmas together
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of shoes, more than 200 pairs, one for each life lost to violence in Indianapolis this year, lined the sidewalk of Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts on East 32nd Street where families of murder victims gathered to celebrate Christmas. In a room...
cbs4indy.com
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ shot at after leaving restaurant for post-show dinner
INDIANAPOLIS — A popular local comedian said he was targeted in a “shots fired” incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Ronald Sexton, better known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show,” was listed on an incident report from Dec. 11. Just before...
cbs4indy.com
Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire had started in the home’s chimney and proceeded to destroy the second floor and attic space.
cbs4indy.com
Pilot deploys parachute after losing control of plane in Hancock County
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — A pilot had to deploy his parachute after he lost control of his aircraft in November. The National Transporation Safety Board said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on November 25 near Mount Comfort, Indiana. The pilot reported that the preflight checks were normal, but shortly after takeoff, he started getting warnings.
Comments / 0