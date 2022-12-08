ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

State Police Investigate Roadway Shooting

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 5 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle shooting that occurred in the Georgetown area last night.

On December 7, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway regarding a shooting that had occurred on the roadway. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted the 32-year-old male victim who had crashed his car into a ditch. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road when an unknown suspect began driving next to his car. The suspect then fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, causing him to drive off the roadway. The victim was not shot but was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries sustained when he struck the ditch. He was released a short time later.

No one else was harmed during this incident. There is no suspect information available, and the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective J. Mitchell by calling 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Milford LIVE News

