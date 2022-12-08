ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A record breaking night': Columbia draws thousands for annual Christmas Parade

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 5 days ago
Columbia sure rung in the holidays in a big way at the 36th annual Christmas Parade, which drew a record-breaking crowd on Saturday.

This year's parade brought approximately 107 float entries, as well as over 4,000 spectators to the downtown square. The parade was also led by outgoing Columbia Vice Mayor Christa Martin, who served as Grand Marshal.

"It was packed out there with people getting their chairs set up at 4 p.m.," Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb said. "I think we've got a competition with Mule Day as the Christmas Parade has become a popular event."

This was also the second year that the City of Columbia has overseen the event, which City Manager Tony Massey said has been a big success.

"We learned from last year how to make things bigger and better, and you are seeing that tonight with our record turnout with participants," Massey said.

"I want to recognize our city staff who over the last few weeks have worked pretty diligent on this. It really is a team effort from all those working behind the scenes to make this happen."

From an appearance by Santa Claus and The Grinch to the Central High School Marching Band and an 18-wheeler truck honking loudly, parade floats delighted onlookers.

After a crowd countdown, a soaring Christmas tree was lit in front of the historic courthouse as the grand finale of the parade as performers sang holiday songs to close the night. This included a night of music courtesy of "The Swanky Southern Crooner" Makky Kaylor, as well as the night's emcee and The Mulehouse founder Blair Garner.

"Saturday night’s parade and tree lighting ceremony was one of the best events we’ve had in Columbia since I can remember. Definitely my lifetime," Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said.

"There were so many memories made and experiences that will last a lifetime, but for me, it was the amount of positivity, cooperation and unity that will forever stand out."

