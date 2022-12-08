ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

How is El Paso's VA system performing?

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — In December 2016, CBS4 reported how El Paso's Veterans Affairs Health Care System earned only one out of five stars, with local veterans complaining about long wait times for appointments and their quality of care. Six years later, CBS4 Anchor John Purvis spoke with...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on I-10 fatality

UPDATE: On Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, the El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to I10 East (Dallas Exit) to a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing I-10 East from north to south and made it to the #3 lane. At the same time three vehicles […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
TUCSON, AZ
cbs4local.com

Santa Teresa High School switches to remote learning due to sewer blockage

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School will switch to remote learning Tuesday because of a blockage in the sewer lines, the Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday evening. "Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to determine when students can safely return to the building," GISD...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KVIA

City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
EL PASO, TX

