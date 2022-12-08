Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am ReportingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
cbs4local.com
Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
cbs4local.com
1 person killed in a hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in east El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said it was a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on George Dieter Drive and Gateway West. RECCOMENDED: LCPS: Extra...
cbs4local.com
Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
cbs4local.com
Dumpster fire spreads to building, destroys shoe store in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A structure fire that destroyed a building Monday morning in downtown El Paso was knocked down in the afternoon. It happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. The fire started in...
cbs4local.com
How is El Paso's VA system performing?
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — In December 2016, CBS4 reported how El Paso's Veterans Affairs Health Care System earned only one out of five stars, with local veterans complaining about long wait times for appointments and their quality of care. Six years later, CBS4 Anchor John Purvis spoke with...
cbs4local.com
17-year-old arrested again in connection to several burglaries on Doniphan Street
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested again in connection to several burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17 -year old Jacob Perez last week when investigators tied Perez to the burglaries. Perez had his pre-trial arraignment on Thursday. Perez is accused of burglarizing several businesses...
cbs4local.com
Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after fire destroys shoe store in downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after a fire destroyed a shoe store in downtown El Paso on Monday. The fire happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. Fire officials said...
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
cbs4local.com
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on I-10 fatality
UPDATE: On Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, the El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to I10 East (Dallas Exit) to a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing I-10 East from north to south and made it to the #3 lane. At the same time three vehicles […]
cbs4local.com
Migrant shelter in Las Cruces needs additional funding to keep running
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some migrants were sent to Las Cruces and the city's mayor tried to see if they could come to an agreement with El Paso to find more space. The El Calvario Methodist Church told CBS4 they could shut down by January if they do not receive federal funding.
16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. […]
cbs4local.com
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
cbs4local.com
LCPS: Extra support resources available following death of Organ Mountain H.S. student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is providing additional resources to Organ Mountain High School after a student was killed in a crash on Friday. The school district said more resources will be available this week for emotional support and counseling. The student, a 16-year-old boy,...
cbs4local.com
Santa Teresa High School switches to remote learning due to sewer blockage
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School will switch to remote learning Tuesday because of a blockage in the sewer lines, the Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday evening. "Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to determine when students can safely return to the building," GISD...
KVIA
City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation
SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
cbs4local.com
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
Comments / 0