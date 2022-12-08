ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Baccalaureate program information night is Tuesday

WOOSTER − The Tri-County International Academy’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program will hold at information night at 7 p.m. Tuesday. IB is a two-year program that offers juniors and seniors a challenging, college-prep curriculum.

An IB education provides a competitive advantage with the college application process and preparation for collegiate-level classes. College-bound sophomores in Ashland, Holmes, and Wayne counties are eligible for enrollment for their junior and senior years.

Students in grades seven-10 and their families are invited to attend the information night, which will be held at Wooster High School. Students, teachers, parents and college representatives will be available to answer questions.

For more information, contact Victoria Birk, IB program coordinator, at tesc_vbirk@tccsa.net or 330-345-4000, Ext. 3224.

