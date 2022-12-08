Read full article on original website
All masks do is show you’re a slave to the NWO. Quit complying people
Bay Area residents consider wearing face masks again as COVID cases surge
As COVID continues to surge, some Bay Area counties are revisiting their masking recommendations and residents are reconsidering wearing them again as the holidays approach.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
NBC Bay Area
Freeze Warning Issued for North Bay; Freeze Watch for Rest of Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Tuesday and Wednesday morning for the North Bay, southern Monterey County and in San Benito County. For the North Bay -- particularly Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael areas -- the warning will be in effect overnight and each morning through Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of motorcyclist killed in San Francisco has message for motorists
The wife and parents of the motorcyclist killed on his way to work in San Francisco shared their story in hopes of saving lives. They cautioned motorists to be extra cautious.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
KTVU FOX 2
Marin County flu cases surge as hospital beds and Tamiflu run low
POINT REYES STATION, Calif. - Hospital beds in Marin County are filling up with patients and nearing capacity. The leading virus sending people to the hospital this winter is the flu, though COVID cases are also on the rise. At the same time, pharmacies are having a tough time keeping Tamiflu on their shelves.
NBC Bay Area
Triple Threat: Bay Area Residents Trying to Differentiate COVID, Flu and RSV
The numbers are clear as cases of COVID, Flu, and RSV all surging. Now, growing number of people around the Bay are dealing with a kind of COVID confusion. For people like Kate Koehneke of San Francisco, she is trying to figure out if she has COVID or the flu and added that it has been a frustrating process for her.
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD swears in 2 new horses as members of the mounted unit
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is poised to swear in two new horses, Gus and Duke, as members of the mounted unit. In a news release, the police department said it conducted an "exhaustive search" which took more than a year. Among other qualifications, SFPD policy requires...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
KTVU FOX 2
Warming centers open in 3 North Bay cities
SONOMA, Calif. - Three North Bay cities are opening warming centers for the next few days as overnight temperatures are expected to plummet. Centers will be open in Sonoma, Santa Rosa and San Rafael Monday through Thursday. The Santa Rosa center will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7...
NBC Bay Area
COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?
COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is also making a comeback. As those cases rise, some people may wonder this: are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?. Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made...
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisors look at opening safe-consumption sites in wake of Tenderloin Center's closure
SAN FRANCISCO - A coalition of San Francisco supervisors and health advocates will hold a news conference on Tuesday to announce plans to fast-track wellness hubs that would include safe-consumption sites in the wake of the Tenderloin Center's closure. The Tenderloin Center, located near Hyde and Market streets at U.N....
Man sentenced for role in East Bay fentanyl trafficking organization
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leading a fentanyl trafficking organization out of the East Bay, according to the United States Department of Justice. Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, 41, who goes by the surname “Castro,” was arrested after authorities seized fentanyl from his residences in what was […]
Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley worker recalls childhood hunger struggles
SAN JOSE – It takes a serious community effort to help feed those in need in the community. The team of employees and volunteers at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley have a great understanding of the importance of the work they do there.But there's a member of the team who understand that on a deeper level named Rocky Rodrigues. She takes an immense amount of pride in making a difference every single day."It feels very meant to be, like, I was supposed to be at this job right now pouring what I've learned and what I've been through right back...
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-agency operation nabs three suspected in San Bruno gang ambush
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday. On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched...
