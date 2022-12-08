ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

BftT
5d ago

All masks do is show you’re a slave to the NWO. Quit complying people

KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County flu cases surge as hospital beds and Tamiflu run low

POINT REYES STATION, Calif. - Hospital beds in Marin County are filling up with patients and nearing capacity. The leading virus sending people to the hospital this winter is the flu, though COVID cases are also on the rise. At the same time, pharmacies are having a tough time keeping Tamiflu on their shelves.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD swears in 2 new horses as members of the mounted unit

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is poised to swear in two new horses, Gus and Duke, as members of the mounted unit. In a news release, the police department said it conducted an "exhaustive search" which took more than a year. Among other qualifications, SFPD policy requires...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Warming centers open in 3 North Bay cities

SONOMA, Calif. - Three North Bay cities are opening warming centers for the next few days as overnight temperatures are expected to plummet. Centers will be open in Sonoma, Santa Rosa and San Rafael Monday through Thursday. The Santa Rosa center will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?

COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is also making a comeback. As those cases rise, some people may wonder this: are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?. Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man sentenced for role in East Bay fentanyl trafficking organization

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leading a fentanyl trafficking organization out of the East Bay, according to the United States Department of Justice. Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, 41, who goes by the surname “Castro,” was arrested after authorities seized fentanyl from his residences in what was […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley worker recalls childhood hunger struggles

SAN JOSE – It takes a serious community effort to help feed those in need in the community. The team of employees and volunteers at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley have a great understanding of the importance of the work they do there.But there's a member of the team who understand that on a deeper level named Rocky Rodrigues. She takes an immense amount of pride in making a difference every single day."It feels very meant to be, like, I was supposed to be at this job right now pouring what I've learned and what I've been through right back...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Multi-agency operation nabs three suspected in San Bruno gang ambush

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday. On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched...
SAN BRUNO, CA

