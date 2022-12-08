Read full article on original website
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70
Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
90s pop superstar unrecognisable as The Hit List fans can’t believe his real age
VIEWERS of The Hit List have said the same thing about a certain 90s pop star who appeared on tonight’s show. Those watching the show, presented by Rochelle and Marvin Humes, couldn’t quite believe the age of pop icon Lee Brennan. Lee is famously the lead vocalist but...
Fans and Celebrities Mourn Shocking Loss of Actress Kirstie Alley
She was best known as “lovable loser” Rebecca Howe on the long-running 1980’s/1990’s TV series Cheers, but Kirstie Alley left an indelible mark on show business that spans generations. On Monday, Alley succumbed to a short battle with colon cancer at age 71, her children confirmed on Twitter.
Emily Ratajkowksi and Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Dating: Her DMs are Closed!
Rumor has it Emily Ratajkowski wants a piece of Pete Davidson’s B(S)DE — big stepdad energy. Just last week on Nov. 7, the supermodel put out a call for “stepfather applications” via TikTok. Us Weekly confirms that Davidson has made it through to the first round of interviews, beating out Ratajkowski’s former rumored fling, Brad Pitt, in the process.
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
Lizzy Caplan is Here For a ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel; Addresses Lindsay Lohan’s Comeback
This is not a drill! Someone get Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, and Jonathan Bennett on the phone because Lizzy Caplan is on board to shoot a Mean Girls sequel. In a new interview with Grazia USA, Caplan, who portrayed Janice Ian on the iconic 2004 comedy, admitted she “would be an idiot” if she passed up the opportunity to drink awesome shooters, listen to awesome music, and then just sit around and soak up each other’s awesomeness with her Mean Girls costars in a second installment.
Shania Twain Makes Shocking Revelation About Childhood, Detailing Abuse
One of her biggest hits may have been “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” but in a new interview, ironically, Shania Twain says she spent a portion of her childhood trying to be anything but. The country singer gave fans a glimpse of her Canadian upbringing in the 2022 Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, and is further expanding on the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her “violent” stepfather.
Former Nickelodeon Star Keke Palmer Says She Felt “Trapped” As Child Actor
Lauren Palmer has spent 15-plus years crafting her Keke Palmer persona and it traces back to her early childhood acting days on True Jackson, VP. In her November cover story for The Hollywood Reporter Next Gen issue, Palmer opens up about the time she felt “trapped” as a Nickelodeon child prodigy and how her ever-growing personality has manifested into two identities.
Operation Get That BDE: How to Rock A Casual Date Look Like Emily Ratajkowski
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission. Mark Monday, Nov. 28 as the day in history that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Team up for Legendary New Year’s Eve Performance
This New Year’s Eve is all “about getting glamorous and dressing your best” because Miley Cyrus is heading to Miami to ring in the new year with Dolly Parton. On Monday, Nov. 21, the “Prisoner” singer announced via Instagram her 2022 co-host for the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC. Fans were ecstatic to learn the special guest is Cyrus’s godmother!
Fashion Icon Britney Spears Gushes Over Her Celebrity Style Crush
Britney Spears gave fans a break from the rants with a little fashion show in a recent Instagram post. The Grammy award winner spoke about her love of fashion, and the movie star friend who inspires her the most. It turns out that celebrities can get starstruck, too!. “TB of...
Britney Spears’s Supposed “Big Day Out” Includes Odd Behavior at LA Restaurant
Heads up everyone — there’s a chance Britney Spears may have left her house on the weekend of her birthday! Anyone who has been following her account closely knows the only kind of content she posts that shows herself is always from within her home, usually some kind of wild dance video or modeling shots in the foyer of her living room.
Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber Are Among This Year’s Celebs to Make Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List
Among this year’s best of 2022 coverage is Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. The business magazine put forth its annual comprehensive ranking of individuals who they believe to be the most influential and successful figures of 2022. According to Forbes, honorees are organized by category and judged by...
Taylor Swift’s Cat’s Net Worth Will Absolutely Blow Your Mind
Olivia Benson is giving Taylor Swift a run for her money — and no, we’re not talking about Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay. The Scottish fold, who Swift has owned since 2014, reportedly has enough catnip to purchase the beach estates on either side of her owner’s Rhode Island coastal mansion.
HelloGiggles
Adele Gets Candid About Going to Therapy Amid Divorce and Her Return to Music
She may sing about drinking wine, but Adele is also a very big proponent of going to therapy. During her Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum on Saturday, Dec. 10, the “Easy on Me” singer shared with concertgoers how her relationship with therapy has ebbed and flowed over the years, especially amid her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki and highly anticipated return to music.
Singles Are Begging for a Version of Spotify Wrapped for Dating Apps
It’s that time of year — and no, we don’t mean the start of the holiday season. By now your social media feeds are flooded with Spotify Wrapped content, and while reviewing our favorite tracks and getting personality insight is quirky but useful information, many are calling for a new kind of year-in-review — for their dating app history.
Britney Spears Tears Into a Jack in the Box Employee In a Deleted Instagram Post
If you ever see Britney Spears at a fast-food drive-thru, just hand over the paper sack and let her do her thing. The pop singer posted a long rant based on an experience she had with an employee at burger joint Jack in the Box, and needless to say, if you see the “Lucky” singer crying, keep your comforts to yourself.
HelloGiggles
