Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
Related
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
1470 WMBD
Peoria’s Family Christmas Sing returns Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria tradition is back. The Family Christmas Sing returns after a two-year hiatus at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Tuesday night. “It started in 1947, right after World War II, in the old Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. So, we’re counting this as the 75th year,” Organizer Lee Wenger says.
1470 WMBD
Kasper: Mask wearing is making a comeback
PEORIA, Ill. – For many of your friends and neighbors, there may one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that will continue to be done: the wearing of masks. Usage of them is going up again, as cases of both COVID and the flu are increasing, while RSV may be levelling off.
1470 WMBD
Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized
PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
1470 WMBD
Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
1470 WMBD
Coming to Peoria Civic Center: Ballet and ‘The Price is Right Live!’
PEORIA, Ill. – You could be the next contestant on “The Price is Right” — without even leaving Peoria!. It won’t be on TV, but the live touring version called “The Price is Right Live!” will come to the Peoria Civic Center Theatre March 21st.
1470 WMBD
PPS approves bid for Peoria Stadium renovations
PEORIA, Ill. — More changes are coming to Peoria Stadium. The Peoria Public School board on Monday night, approved a $4.4 million bid to replace the stadium’s track and cover the field in artificial turf. The project will be paid for with capital project funds. It’s another piece...
1470 WMBD
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Chillicothe accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman has been identified as the victim in Friday afternoon’s fatal crash in that city. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says an autopsy of Katherine “Katie” Wright, 44, determined she died instantly of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Wright’s vehicle, authorities say,...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile arrested following Sunday afternoon shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested following a shots fired call in South Peoria Sunday afternoon. Peoria Police say a ShotSpotter alert came in before 2:30 P.M. on West Antoinette inbetween Western and Madison Park Terrace, with officers seeing the alleged gunman flee on foot. A car...
Comments / 0