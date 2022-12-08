Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Related
Kate NV Announces New Album Wow, Shares “Oni (They)” Video: Watch
Kate NV has announced a new album: Wow is out March 3 (via Rvng Intl.). The Russian musician has also shared the new song “Oni (They)” and an accompanying music video directed by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. Wow follows Kate NV’s 2020 album...
Haken share video for new single The Alphabet Of Me
UK prog rockers Haken will release their brand new album Fauna on March 3
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Elderly man stuns people with piano performance in public place, has everyone grooving to his tune
People in the vicinity were stunned by his fingers moving so fast on the instrument. Some on the internet labeled him 'Goose' from the movie 'Top Gun.'
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Stereogum
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
See Iggy Pop, The Strokes Surprise Crowd at Celine Fashion Show in LA
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Luxury brand Celine took over L.A.’s iconic Wiltern Theater Thursday, for a one-night-only celebration of fashion and music. Dubbed “Celine at the Wiltern,” the show helped unveil the brand’s winter 2023 collection, with models walking across the famous stage (on which everyone from Prince to Amy Winehouse have performed) in front of celeb guests like Austin Butler, Miles Teller, Courtney Cox, King Princess, the Black Keys, Beck, and Doja Cat, among others. A brand that has always found roots and inspiration...
game-news24.com
Jacob Collier told a story on the Heineken-Steal of NOS Alive, August 6th, 2015, on the same July-sept
Jacob Collier is the latest confirmation for the Heineken Stage on July 6th in the 15th edition of NOS Alive23. As a recording artist known for his excellent musical abilities, the videos made in 2012 and uploaded to YouTube has gained high international fame in the music world. His debut album In My room, which he made all in his bedroom, won two GRAMMYs. This is a result of Jacobs success. Other bands and artists such as Coldplay, John Mayer, Ty Dolla $ign, Tori Kelly, Daniel Caesar, SZA, Charlie Puth, Jessie Reyez, T-Pain or Lizzo were the attention of many bands and artists.
hypebeast.com
Blxst Drives Down the California Coast in New “Keep Calling” Music Video
Blxst has quickly been building out his discography over the past few years. In April, the rapper dropped his ambitious and distinctly West Coast rap studio album, Before You Go. The following month, in May, he made an appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on the track “Die Hard” alongside Amanda Reifer.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan announces UK tour dates
The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan has announced that he is going on tour across the UK in 2023. After two successful sold-out shows at The O2 arena, the comedian will now go on a huge tour across the UK called the 'Black British Takeover Tour'. The tour will feature...
soultracks.com
Anita Baker hints that new music coming in January
(December 8, 2022) After too long with no news, we’ve been inundated lately with great developments from one of our all-time favorite singers, Miss Anita Baker. A few weeks ago, Ms. Baker announced her upcoming 2023 tour, with Babyface accompanying her. And now, she’s teasing brand new music that may be coming soon, and that she may be debuting it on television. She posted a new heading on her Twitter account this morning:
Comments / 0