Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song "Too Much," which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track's first verse, he raps "Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I'm makin' money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin' at a wolf, why would I turn 'round?"

4 DAYS AGO