When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?
The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
Charlbi Dean (‘Triangle of Sadness’) would be 1st film actress to earn posthumous Golden Globe nomination
A quarter century after winning her third film acting Golden Globe, Ingrid Bergman was honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association one last time for her performance in the TV movie “A Woman Called Golda.” This victory was historic in that it occurred five months after her death, thus making her the only actress to ever win a Golden Globe posthumously. She also remains one of only two deceased female performers ever nominated by the HFPA, but the group could soon grow by one if the recently departed Charlbi Dean (“Triangle of Sadness”) lands in the 2023 Best Film Comedy/Musical...
Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever
Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
Critics Choice Award Nominations: Abbott Elementary and Better Call Saul Lead 2023 TV Nominees — See Full List
TV nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday, and ABC breakout Abbott Elementary led the pack with six nominations. In addition to a nod for Best Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary notched nominations for five of its cast members: Quinta Brunson (Actress in a Comedy), Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor in a Comedy), and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Supporting Actress in a Comedy). AMC’s Better Call Saul was close behind with five nominations, while Starz’s Gaslit, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Paramount+’s The Good Fight each earned four nods. Nominations for the film categories will...
‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 22 Winner
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 22. The Voice has crowned a new winner for Season 22 and it’s Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake, which was his ninth victory. The five singers that made it to the final were Bodie, Omar José Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape but only one was crowned as the winner. Lape came in fifth place, Cardona took fourth place, with Myles and Bodie as runners-up. Cardona represented Team John Legend, Myles was Camila Cabello’s finalist and Blake Shelton had Bodie, Leatherwood and Lape. Gwen Stefani was left out of...
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nominations predictions
Now with a TV home once again and more than 100 new voting members, the Golden Globes will announce its nominations for its 80th ceremony on Monday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final predictions, discuss “Avatar: The Way of Water” and more.
Everything to Know About the 2023 Golden Globes: Host, Nominees and More
Making a comeback! The 2023 Golden Globes are set to return to television after taking a hiatus in 2022 amid reports of alleged misconduct and diversity issues. Last year, many celebrities spoke out against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which decides the nominees — for the organization’s lack of diversity and organizational issues. NBC […]
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
Walk of Fame Star for Octavia Spencer Unveiled
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best-supporting actress in 2012.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
First Look: Netflix’s ‘You People’ Starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London
Take a peak at a new funny film for Netflix called, You People. A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris. See the trailer and more images inside…
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Wants to Reboot This Holiday Classic Film With Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore wants to star in a remake of a holiday classic with best friend Cameron Diaz—and no, it’s not The Holiday. Barrymore spoke with Adam Sandler when he appeared on her The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that she’s chatted with her former Charlie’s Angels co-star about rebooting the 1987 classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
James Cameron to skip premiere for 'Avatar 2' due to Covid-19
It's a sequel 13 years in the making, but James Cameron will have to sit the premiere out. The "Avatar: The Way of Water" director will not be in attendance at Monday's premiere for the film in Los Angeles after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
