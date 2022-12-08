The West Michigan Hotel District Food & Beverage Industry Awards are back (after a multiyear pandemic hiatus) and set to take place Jan. 2, 2023 at the Amway Grand Plaza. This event, designed to honor the best chefs and mixologists in Grand Rapids, will also shine a spotlight on the farms, breweries and individuals operating as standouts in the West Michigan food and beverage landscape.

