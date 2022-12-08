ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local students shine in Musical Theatre University’s holiday special. Here’s when you can watch it.

Students from throughout Coachella Valley are putting their holiday spirit and talents on display. A fully staged holiday special featuring Musical Theatre University and students of Palm Springs Unified School District, called "It's a Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod Christmas," is airing on News Channel 3's family of broadcast television stations this holiday season.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

