Franek Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week
(NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State wrestling’s Jared Franek has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week following his performance last week in two duals, picking up a pair of ranked victories. Franek started off the week on Friday by upsetting No. 4 Brayton Lee of Minnesota, winning...
NDSCS and M State-Fergus Falls with NJCAA Football All-Americans
(KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 NJCAA Division III Football All-America Teams were announced today. Selections were made by the NJCAA Football Committee. NDSCS had three first-team selections, while M State-Fergus Falls had four players chosen to the first team. M State also had three second-team selections, while NDSCS had two second-team members.
Eden Prairie boys basketball coach suspended after reading racial slur in team meeting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Eden Prairie head boys varsity basketball coach David Flom could soon learn if he will keep his job after the school suspended him last week for using racist language during a team meeting. According to an email about the incident, Flom read a social...
I-94 closed from Dickinson to Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and icy conditions. A No Travel Advisory remains in place...
Police cleared in deadly shooting near Twin Cities
BUFFALO, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife. The shooting happened in Otsego in August when 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen said he was going to Faribault to kill people. Hansen had been living with his aunt and uncle, who called the police. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran across a neighbor’s yard, where his uncle said he heard gunfire.
North Dakota, Minnesota State Patrol report crashes due to weather conditions
BUXTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has been responding to crashes up and down I-29 today due to the icy conditions, including a semi-truck rollover northbound near Buxton just after 8 a.m. Lieutenant Troy Hischer was on the scene. “It was a semi with tandem trailers...
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
Valley City woman arrested for stealing vehicle, found with keys to others
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City woman is in jail in Jamestown after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle north of the initial location. The vehicle was stopped in the alley. Officers arrested the woman. 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks had 2...
Wahpeton police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit and other burglaries and thefts
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was arrested by Wahpeton Police Sunday night following a high-speed chase. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being followed by friends of the owner. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony...
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
