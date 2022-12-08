ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

740thefan.com

Franek Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

(NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State wrestling’s Jared Franek has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week following his performance last week in two duals, picking up a pair of ranked victories. Franek started off the week on Friday by upsetting No. 4 Brayton Lee of Minnesota, winning...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

NDSCS and M State-Fergus Falls with NJCAA Football All-Americans

(KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 NJCAA Division III Football All-America Teams were announced today. Selections were made by the NJCAA Football Committee. NDSCS had three first-team selections, while M State-Fergus Falls had four players chosen to the first team. M State also had three second-team selections, while NDSCS had two second-team members.
740thefan.com

I-94 closed from Dickinson to Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and icy conditions. A No Travel Advisory remains in place...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Police cleared in deadly shooting near Twin Cities

BUFFALO, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife. The shooting happened in Otsego in August when 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen said he was going to Faribault to kill people. Hansen had been living with his aunt and uncle, who called the police. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran across a neighbor’s yard, where his uncle said he heard gunfire.
OTSEGO, MN
740thefan.com

Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
FARGO, ND

