Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady to Brock Purdy after 49ers beat Buccaneers: ‘You played great’
After leading his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a moment to remember after the game when he was given some words of encouragement from the man many regard as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: ‘We’ve got a quarterback’
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan tried to stop the play that resulted in Deebo Samuel’s injury
NFL legend Jerry Rice criticized the San Francisco 49ers over the use of the team's skill players. It was the ankle injury to wide receiver Deebo Samuel that prompted the Hall of Fame receiver to post the following after the game to his Instagram account. "Please stop running our skill...
49ers-Buccaneers: Ty Davis-Price among 7 inactives for Niners; Nick Bosa active
The San Francisco 49ers have released the list of inactive players for their Week 14 matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These players will not suit up for Sunday's game. Inactives:. RB Tyrion Davis-Price. TE Ross Dwelley. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) DL Hassan Ridgeway...
“I’m just hoping for the best”: 49ers teammates express concern for Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel tried to walk off the field after going down and grasping at his leg in the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 35-7 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he couldn't walk and returned to the ground. The 49ers bench emptied as a cart arrived....
Rapoport: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo faces 3-month recovery time to play, return for playoffs ‘not considered to be realistic’
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this morning that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would not return for the playoffs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch weren't optimistic about that possibility but didn't shut the door on it either. This past week, Lynch stated that the 49ers...
Kyle Shanahan says Brock Purdy’s status for 49ers-Seahawks uncertain, provides timeline on Deebo Samuel return
The San Francisco 49ers will hold a light practice, their only one of the week, inside Levi's Stadium tonight. Brock Purdy will be among the players doing less than the others. He is dealing with an oblique/rib injury that he sustained in this past weekend's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
John Lynch: 49ers have a lot of trust in Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw 37 passes against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Kyle Shanahan wouldn't have called that many passing plays if he didn't trust his rookie passer. It was Purdy's first extended playing time, and the 49ers offense came alive, lifting the team to a 33-17 win.
49ers sign Mike Dwumfour to practice squad, place Dontae Johnson on IR
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of defensive lineman Mike Dwumfour to the practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team has placed cornerback Dontae Johnson on the practice squad injured reserve list. San Francisco elevated Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday. The defensive back...
49ers Notebook: Brock Purdy’s special family moment; Tom Brady’s unhappy Bay Area return; Purdy rebounds from early mistake; Panthers do 49ers a solid
There's still much to discuss after the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and we're going to dive into some of it in this version of 49ers Notebook. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy put together a strong showing in his first NFL start (16-of-21, 185 yards, two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown), all while his family and friends were looking on. And he wasn't the only quarterback with family in the stands, although that quarterback was left wishing he could have put on a better show for his special guests than the one they wound up getting on Sunday.
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates the day after 49ers-Buccaneers game
One day after the San Francisco 49ers easily defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media via conference call, where he provided injury news on the several 49ers that departed the game on Sunday. Deebo Samuel, who injured his ankle in the second quarter...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Updates: Deebo Samuel carted off the field; Kevin Givens injured
DT Kevin Givens (knee, questionable) Defensive tackle Kevin Givens went down on the third defensive snap of the game. He walked off the field slowly before heading into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. Givens appeared to be favoring his right leg and was eventually carted to the locker...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Dominate Bucs 35-7, Brady Gets Brock’d
(Episode 196) - Al and Brian discuss the San Francisco 49ers' dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It was the sixth consecutive win for Kyle Shanahan's squad, which pushes forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense. Plus:
49ers-Buccaneers: ‘Ballsy’ Dre Greenlaw asks Tom Brady to autograph ball he intercepted
Earlier this past week, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said on the radio that it would be a dream come true to walk away from Sunday's game with a Tom Brady interception. Then this happened in the third quarter. It was almost like he willed it into existence. The...
49ers’ Deebo Samuel suffered MCL, ankle sprains vs. Bucs; regular-season return expected
The San Francisco 49ers got some good news from Monday's MRI results on Deebo Samuel. Well, it's good news, considering how bleak things looked for the wide receiver on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel suffered MCL and ankle sprains but is expected to return to the field at some point during the regular season, per the team.
Kyle Shanahan explains how Christian McCaffrey elevates the 49ers offense
If you throw out that stinker against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Christian McCaffrey had about 48 hours to prepare to suit up, the San Francisco 49ers have won every game since trading for the star running back. The team has won six consecutive games now and looks to win its seventh straight on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy preview 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle...
Schultz: 49ers don’t believe Deebo Samuel suffered a serious injury, WR to undergo more tests
There is a lot of concern for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who went down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday due to an ankle injury and had to be carted off the field. Samuel's return to the game was ruled out at halftime. One early report...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: “He’s a perfectionist”
The San Francisco 49ers had their second straight emphatic win, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 on Sunday in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's first career start. The Iowa State product did not fail to amaze, as Purdy led the offense with poise, completing 16/21 of his passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, making an array of difficult passes.
49ers DB Dontae Johnson suffers torn ACL, ending his season
The San Francisco 49ers elevated defensive back Dontae Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday, ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, Johnson's season ended. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the veteran defensive back suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Johnson went down on...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0