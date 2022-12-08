Transfer Zae Blake is an early bright spot for UWGB men's basketball team

GREEN BAY – There have not been many bright spots this season for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team, which is 1-8 entering a game against Kansas City at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Resch Center.

But sophomore guard Zae Blake has helped replace former starting point guard Kamari McGee, who transferred to Wisconsin after a promising freshman season.

Without the 6-foot-1 Blake, who joined UWGB after spending the last two seasons at Southwest Mississippi Community College, the Phoenix would be shooting even worse than the 39% it has so far, including 25.3% from 3-point range.

Blake arrived here with an unselfish reputation. He loves to make teammates look good, often using his athleticism and quickness to get in the paint and either score or set somebody else up. He also can be a pest on defense.

Although nobody on UWGB appears to be in line to earn first-team all-conference honors in the Horizon League quite yet, Blake has done his part in attempting to get the Phoenix out of its early doldrums before league play begins in earnest at the end of the month.

Blake leads the team in scoring (11 ppg), shooting (58.8%), 3-point shooting (50%) and steals (13), although his 17 assists to 17 turnovers must improve.

With injuries and illnesses hitting the team, Blake earned his first two starts this week. He scored a team-high 20 points in UWGB’s first win of the season against IUPUI on Monday.

It appears he might prefer to let his play do all the talking.

Blake has proven to be elusive when attempting to get him to talk about his big start, although a first scheduled interview was postponed after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 before Thanksgiving.

That’s OK. Everyone else can speak for him.

“Zae Blake is a dog,” junior guard Garren Davis said. “That’s my brother. I feel like I can count on him for anything. He plays defense. He is going to dive on the floor for you. He is going to keep you motivated. He always has great energy.

“Just a good overall dude. We can always count on him. He is a great player.”

Those who know Blake aren’t surprised by the early success.

The Germantown, Maryland, native showed great promise during his two seasons at the JUCO level.

It came after a standout prep career with Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, in which he scored 1,126 career points and was named MVP of his team as a senior. He set a program record with 11 3-pointers in a game as a sophomore.

If someone was looking for Blake after he arrived at Southwest Mississippi, it was a good bet they’d find him putting up shots in the gym or working out in the weight room.

Corey Schmidt was hired as an assistant at the school before Blake’s freshman season and got to see the man nicknamed “Heyyzaee” grow as a player during his two years.

“I mean, he did it all for us,” said Schmidt, who was named the head coach after Bryan Bender left in April for Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. “There were games when we needed him to score, and he would have 25-plus. There were games where we needed him to be a playmaker and he’d have seven, eight assists. He was just a very complete player.

“He played on both ends of the floor. It was one of those things where he just did whatever was needed, willing to play a bunch of different roles.”

Schmidt described Blake as being more on the quiet side and someone who keeps to himself. At least until you get to know him. That’s when he comes out of his shell and displays a big personality.

He was that guy everyone knew they could go to for anything.

“The only concern I ever had about Zae was his size,” Schmidt said. “But skill set wise, he is one of the most skilled players I have been around. He’s the type of kid like Allen Iverson who can walk into a gym cold without doing anything, just hop off a bus and do things that would awe you or wow you. He’s got the raw talent, the skill set that you can’t teach, that you can’t coach.”

Blake overcame his size with that big talent, and it’s what the Phoenix hopes he can continue to do. At least so far, many of the things he did in junior college have translated well to Division I.

Blake is shooting better than he did at the JUCO level. He averaged 12.8 points and shot 38.9% last season after averaging 13.5 points and shooting 43.7% his first year.

It can be difficult to know how a player will shoot no matter how well they did at the lower levels. UWGB has recruited players in recent years who had great percentages at other stops but haven’t shot nearly as well here.

It’s always a gamble. So far, this one is paying off.

“Losing Kamari, needing one of those water-bug point guards who can get into places, come off screen rolls and do some things, he is so quick,” UWGB coach Will Ryan said. “It’s hard to keep him in front. Teams have got enough film now where they go, ‘We might have to give him a little cushion.’ That opens up his ability to shoot it.

“I don’t know what team’s plans are to guard him, but for the most part, he has taken and made good 3s. He’s not forcing them.”