Russellville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Trey Knox enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has entered the transfer portal. The wide receiver, turned tight end spent four season with the Hogs, catching 26 passes and five touchdowns in 2022. This announcement comes shortly after the report that tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has taken the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Andrew Armstrong commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the Class of 2023. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, committed to the Razorbacks after an official visit this weekend. As a sophomore, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 18 yards. “I...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend

Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Nick Smith Jr. named SEC co-freshman of the week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today. Smith shared the honor with Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wichita Eagle

Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge

FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
KYTV

Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
PEA RIDGE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Hot Springs man dies in Friday night crash

A late-night car accident Friday in Hot Springs left one man dead. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Christopher Cortez Collins, 33, was killed Friday in the accident. The report notes that Collins was traveling westbound in a 2006 Cadillac Escalade on Alpine Street when he...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home

SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
SALLISAW, OK
hotsprings.org

