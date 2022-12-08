Read full article on original website
Related
nwahomepage.com
Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
5newsonline.com
Trey Knox enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has entered the transfer portal. The wide receiver, turned tight end spent four season with the Hogs, catching 26 passes and five touchdowns in 2022. This announcement comes shortly after the report that tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has taken the...
nwahomepage.com
Andrew Armstrong commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the Class of 2023. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, committed to the Razorbacks after an official visit this weekend. As a sophomore, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 18 yards. “I...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: It’s about to get cold
So far December has been cloudy, wet, and warm. The average temperature for the first half of the month is more than 7° warmer than normal.
littlerocksoiree.com
Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend
Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
5newsonline.com
Nick Smith Jr. named SEC co-freshman of the week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today. Smith shared the honor with Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in...
TE Trey Knox leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After 4 years at Arkansas, Trey Knox has announced he’ll be leaving the Razorbacks and heading into the portal. Knox, the wide receiver who moved over to the tight end room before the 2021 season, committed to the Hogs in October 2018. He chose the Razorbacks over numerous other power 5 […]
Wichita Eagle
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
Say McIntosh Black Santa Christmas toy drive takes place in North Little Rock
A holiday tradition going back 60-years was held Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
KYTV
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
KATV
Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieve National Certifications
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that several members of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieved National Certification through the American Jail Association. The following designations were conferred upon the successful candidates:. Sergeant Barbara Falasca – CJM. Field Training...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs man dies in Friday night crash
A late-night car accident Friday in Hot Springs left one man dead. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Christopher Cortez Collins, 33, was killed Friday in the accident. The report notes that Collins was traveling westbound in a 2006 Cadillac Escalade on Alpine Street when he...
KHBS
Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home
SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cloudy sky today; but no rain. Rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
We are starting our Monday with a cloudy sky and some fog and mist. Temperatures are in the 40s. With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°
hotsprings.org
Brick House Grill | Prime Rib, BBQ Shrimp, and More! - FeastMode! Hot Springs
We're heading over to historic Spencer's Corner in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas to pay a visit to a local staple, Brick House Grill!. This family-owned and operated business has been serving up delicious burgers, seafood, and steaks to make your mouth water for over 25 years. In this episode of FeastMode!, Brick House Grill owner, Scott Cates, and his team are preparing their famous Prime Rib, BBQ Shrimp, and Rib Eye! Let's check it out!
Comments / 0