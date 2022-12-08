Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. is a stunning state in the southeastern region of the US. It is completely landlocked and is bordered by eight other states. Tennessee has many different habitats – including mountains, rivers, swamps, plateaus, and plains. Although there are many different animals in the state, snakes are particularly common. There are 32 species of snakes in the state, of which four are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouths. But where do they live, and just how dangerous are they? Join us as we discover the cottonmouths in Tennessee!

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO