Earle, AR

EARLE, AR
Cristoval Victorial

EARLE, AR
AOL Corp

Meet the 18-year-old who just became the youngest Black mayor in the country

An 18-year-old college freshman is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history after beating out his opponent for the position in a small Arkansas town. Jaylen Smith, a recent graduate of Earle High School, said although he was "confident" he'd win the runoff election Tuesday, he was still shocked when he received news of the victory. He will be the mayor of Earle, a town of just under 2,000 people, according to 2020 census data, near Memphis, Tennessee.
EARLE, AR
BET

Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis

Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can't make it to the city's distribution centers.
JACKSON, MS
RadarOnline

Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.

A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll worker at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia."We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop," Faulkner said. "He had kind of been aggressive...
MABLETON, GA
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the "longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation," according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Georgia

A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White.Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family, who lives in Hampton, Georgia.
HAMPTON, GA
natureworldnews.com

11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US

Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison

An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby's identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she's asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. is a stunning state in the southeastern region of the US. It is completely landlocked and is bordered by eight other states. Tennessee has many different habitats – including mountains, rivers, swamps, plateaus, and plains. Although there are many different animals in the state, snakes are particularly common. There are 32 species of snakes in the state, of which four are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouths. But where do they live, and just how dangerous are they? Join us as we discover the cottonmouths in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
