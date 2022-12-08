RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its probe into former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Attorney General’s Office. The SBI announced in March that it was investigating whether Meadows committed voter fraud after it was discovered that the former congressman was registered to vote in Macon County at an address where he didn’t live.

