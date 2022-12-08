ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Why liberals must celebrate the legacy of Dorothy Pitman Hughes

Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes’ outsize influence on Democratic politics is still being felt today. Hughes, who died Dec. 1, was a civil rights activist whose insistence that Black women’s plight be addressed in the popular feminist wave of the late '60s helped lay the foundation for the multiracial coalitions that characterize liberal politics today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy