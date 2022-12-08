ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
OHIO STATE
Medical News Today

Which nutritional supplements are best for treating hair loss?

Hair loss is a common problem, with nearly 80% of men and half of all women experiencing hair loss during their lifetime. Although nutritional supplements are commonly used for treating hair loss, there are limited data on their efficacy and safety. A recent review summarizing data from 30 prior human...
AOL Corp

Does rosemary oil actually make your hair grow?

Hair oils are believed to have a variety of benefits. They can moisturize your scalp and hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce the chances of hair falling out. But that isn’t all—some hair oils even have therapeutic benefits, helping alleviate irritated scalp skin and reducing flaky dandruff. Basically, they’ll make your hair look healthier and stronger overall.
petguide.com

Best Supplements for Dog Allergies

As many as 20% of dogs will develop allergies during their lifetime. Itchy skin is the most common symptom of dog allergies, but some dogs can also experience hives, hot spots, swelling of the face, lips, eyelids, or ears, sneezing, and red, inflamed skin. If your pooch is among those that are affected by these symptoms, supplements for dog allergies can really make their life easier.
Black Enterprise

Martell Cognac Taps Fe, Founder Of Womenswear Brand Fe Noel, To Create One-Of-A-Kind Sneaker Designs Using Signature Color Theory And Brainwave Technology

Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses, is proud to announce “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a holiday experience that draws inspiration from a French tradition that encourages placing shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts by morning. Blending tradition with modern-day sneaker culture and high...
HealthCentral.com

How to Find a Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment That Fits Your Lifestyle

The right medication is the one you’ll be able to stick with for the long haul. The evolution of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment over the last decade has been nothing short of amazing. Today, there are a variety of treatment options to choose from, each with its own set of pros and cons. How to choose? Effectiveness, of course, is priority number one, and different meds work better for some people than others. In addition, one of the biggest factors to consider in choosing the treatment that is right for you is how it will fit into the way you live your life. Are you going to remember to take a pill once a day, every day, at the exact same time of day? Will it be more convenient to get a shot four times a year and forget about it? We asked the experts what people with psoriatic arthritis should consider when making decisions about the right treatment plan, especially when it comes to finding one that works with your lifestyle.
Happi

Serena Williams Serves Up New Topical Pain Recovery Line

Serena Williams has teamed up with two CPG veterans to launch Will Perform, a line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions. The launch assortment will include five products spanning four categories. Williams' co-founders in the new venture, known as Will Perform Public Benefit Corporation, are...
cohaitungchi.com

Foods for Hormonal Balance: Get Help with Acne

Hormonal imbalances can be one of the many culprits to skin eruptions such as acne. Learning about foods for hormonal balance can help curb acne breakouts. Androgens play a big role in the development of acne through the increase of sebum production, which is an oil released from the skin.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

