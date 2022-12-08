The right medication is the one you’ll be able to stick with for the long haul. The evolution of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment over the last decade has been nothing short of amazing. Today, there are a variety of treatment options to choose from, each with its own set of pros and cons. How to choose? Effectiveness, of course, is priority number one, and different meds work better for some people than others. In addition, one of the biggest factors to consider in choosing the treatment that is right for you is how it will fit into the way you live your life. Are you going to remember to take a pill once a day, every day, at the exact same time of day? Will it be more convenient to get a shot four times a year and forget about it? We asked the experts what people with psoriatic arthritis should consider when making decisions about the right treatment plan, especially when it comes to finding one that works with your lifestyle.

