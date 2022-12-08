ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central NY man indicted, accused of killing mom by hitting her repeatedly, stabbing her in neck

Van Buren, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man charged with murdering his mother is accused of repeatedly hitting and stabbing her, court documents say. Daniel D. Chilson was indicted Monday by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of his mother, Leora Chilson, 74, according to documents filed by prosecutors in Van Buren Town Court.
