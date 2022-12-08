Read full article on original website
76 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M fund investigation
NY Cannabis Insider will publish a story about this every day that the state does not turn over these records. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has not turned over key documents related to its oversightof a $200 million cannabis fund for 76 days and counting.
New laws in an Onondaga County town aim to limit tobacco and vaping shops
Salina, N.Y. – Salina officials have approved new laws that aim to crack down on the increasing number of tobacco shops opening up in the northern Onondaga County town. Salina appears to be the first municipality in Onondaga County to pass laws to discourage high concentrations of tobacco and vape shops in an area.
People in Motion: 69 new hires, promotions, more at CNY businesses, organizations
There’s always a lot happening at Central New York businesses, colleges, nonprofits, factories, municipalities, and other organizations. Many of them want to spread the word about staff changes and accomplishments, so they share it with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard, and in turn, we share it with our readers. Fifty...
Odds of ‘impactful winter storm’ rising for Upstate NY, but big questions remain
Update: The National Weather Service has just issued a winter storm watch for much of Central New York and the Southern Tier for Thursday and Friday. Syracuse, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing forecasters agree on about an impending winter storm late this week in Upstate New York, it’s this: We have a lot of questions.
New Yorkers want Hochul to address crime, cost of living in 2023, new poll says
New Yorkers want Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators to make crime and the cost of living in the state their top priorities next year, according to a new poll from Siena College. A total of 63% of voters in the poll said cost of living should one of the...
Company news: Theresa Jalowiec appointed to state human resource management organization
Theresa Jalowiec, vice president of people and talent at Northland Communications, a Central New York-based telecommunications provider, and Northland’s sister company Oneida County Rural Telephone, has been appointed as the new workforce readiness director for the New York State Council Society for Human Resource Management.
31 new businesses in Central New York including a volleyball club and hot sauce purveyor
Thirty-one new businessesfiled certificates with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9. The new businesses included a volleyball club and a hot sauce seller. One business filed from out of county.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $124 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 16-31-50-55-61,...
Central NY man indicted, accused of killing mom by hitting her repeatedly, stabbing her in neck
Van Buren, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man charged with murdering his mother is accused of repeatedly hitting and stabbing her, court documents say. Daniel D. Chilson was indicted Monday by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of his mother, Leora Chilson, 74, according to documents filed by prosecutors in Van Buren Town Court.
