If you are a fan of ugly football, the first half of the Buffalo Bills’ matchup with the New York Jets was for you. Both defenses came to play in sloppy conditions leading to 10 punts to open the game. Buffalo would come alive on their final drive of the first half and score a touchdown. In the second half, both offenses showed more signs of life, but the game still ended in a pretty low scoring affair.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO