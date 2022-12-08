Read full article on original website
Are Dolphins serious? Miami used these in LA’s dome ahead of Bills game in freezing Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins have hit a rough patch in what has been a strong 2022 season, dropping their second game in a row on the west coast on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins’ offense was cold on the field, but it was turning up the heat on the sidelines.
ESPN’s Todd McShay has Titans addressing WR in first mock draft
Despite still being in the midst of the 2022 campaign, many of the top NFL draft analysts are already starting to release their first mock drafts of the season for 2023. These are admittedly very premature predictions that are mostly tied to team needs as opposed to actual projections considering the 2023 NFL draft order won’t be completely set until after the season.
Bills survive late comeback attempt vs. Jets, Greg Rousseau shines in 20-12 win (Report card)
If you are a fan of ugly football, the first half of the Buffalo Bills’ matchup with the New York Jets was for you. Both defenses came to play in sloppy conditions leading to 10 punts to open the game. Buffalo would come alive on their final drive of the first half and score a touchdown. In the second half, both offenses showed more signs of life, but the game still ended in a pretty low scoring affair.
Cole Beasley coming out of retirement to sign with Bills (report)
Cole Beasley called it a career earlier this season after two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he’s reportedly had a change of heart. NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reported this morning that Beasley is coming out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills for the stretch run. The team is adding Beasley to its practice squad.
Report: NBC's Maria Taylor Making Significant Job Change
Maria Taylor is returning to college football. NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for Big Ten coverage next fall, the New York Post reported. The 35-year-old will continue as the lead host of the network's NFL studio show, "Football Night in America," on Sundays. ...
FanDuel promo code and bonus: No Sweat First Bet for December 2022
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Do you want to earn up to $1,000 in free bets? If so, FanDuel Sportsbook is a fantastic spot to register for a new account. Check out our guide on how to do that with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet welcome offer for new customers.
Jets’ Robert Saleh makes bold prediction following 20-12 loss to Bills
It fell short of an absolute guarantee, but New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh thinks a round three between his team and the Buffalo Bills will happen this season. Following the team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills, Saleh spoke to the media at the podium. While talking about the loss, Saleh told the media, “We’re going to see these guys again.”
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Patriots fans are losing their minds over Mac Jones being fined more than Bills’ Damar Hamlin
New England Patriots fans are furious and want answers. On Saturday, fines from last week’s games were announced. In the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Patriots, safety Damar Hamlin was fined $4,806 for a hit in the end zone on Jakobi Meyers. The biggest fine in the game, however, went to Mac Jones. The Patriots’ quarterback was fined over $10,000 for throwing a football at A.J. Epenesa after being sacked by the defensive end.
How to watch ‘30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs’ | Time, TV, live stream
After dominating the pool scene in the 90s and early 2000s, Jeanette Lee became known as the Black Widow. The Asian- American icon and top billiards player brought sex appeal, strength, and skill to the game but after her recent cancer diagnosis, she is now looking back on her career and will share personal stories with the public.
